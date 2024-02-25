Chelsea vs Liverpool – Carabao Cup final: Live score, team news and updates as injury-ravaged Reds take on Mauricio Pochettino’s men with season’s first silverware on the line 

What a brilliant showdown we have on our hands today as Liverpool and Chelsea battle for the first trophy of the season.

The Reds are looking to get Jurgen Klopp’s long farewell off to the best possible start ahead of his departure in the summer.

They are enjoying a good campaign and are also still in the race for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a mixed and chaotic campaign, but recent games suggest they are starting to improve.