Hannah McKay/File Photo/Reuters

Trump attacks Harry: “I wouldn’t protect him”

Donald Trump has reopened his attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying Harry will be “on his own” if Trump wins a second term.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Trump said of Harry: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

