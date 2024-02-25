Hundreds of Liverpool fans left stranded outside Wembley Stadium ahead of Carabao Cup final after digital tickets failed to work

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium

Several Liverpool fans were fighting to get digital tickets to work the gates

If Jurgen Klopp had said 12 months ago that he was leaving, Mauricio Pochettino would have fitted in well at Liverpool.

A large number of Liverpool fans have been stranded outside Wembley ahead of the Carabao Cup final due to ticket issues.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will face Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. at the National Stadium in London.

But there are multiple reports of digital tickets not working at the turnstiles, meaning fans have to queue to print paper ones.

Liverpool advised fans to download their tickets again so that a QR code would be visible.

Lewis Steele, Mail Sport’s Merseyside correspondent tweeted: ‘There are many reports that digital tickets do not work outside Wembley and fans have to queue to print them out on paper.

“There may be quite a few that aren’t on the kickoff.”

Hundreds of Liverpool fans had difficulties with their digital tickets ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium

Liverpool and Chelsea fans walk along Wembley Way before kick-off

Liverpool advised fans to re-download their digital tickets so they would load correctly.

Many digital ticket reports do not work outside Wembley and fans have to queue to print paper ones. There could be quite a few that are not at the beginning —Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 25, 2024

Liverpool fans already inside Wembley did their best to help the hundreds fighting outside.

Reports from the stadium said fans were advised to go to the box office to print out paper copies.

The match was brought forward 90 minutes compared to the usual start time of 4.30pm at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

More than 85,000 fans are expected inside Wembley for the grand final.

A tweet from the LFC help account said: ‘If your ticket displays a barcode, please remove it from the wallet and re-download from the original email. The ticket must then display a QR code that will allow entry to the turnstile.’

It only added to the disruption for some Liverpool fans after Avanti West Coast trains reported “infrastructure damage” on the line between Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston.

They said services would not be able to call at Runcorn and would be diverted between Liverpool and Crewe, with rail replacement carriages arranged for passengers between Crewe and Runcorn.

More to follow.