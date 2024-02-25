Nancy Mace says ‘anybody would say yes’ to being Trump’s running mate, praises Tim Scott as a ‘fantastic’ potential choice

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nancy Mace in a recent interview said “anybody would say yes” to being Trump’s running mate.But the GOP lawmaker threw cold water on her chances of being picked.Mace told Politico that House members being tapped to become VP nominees “just doesn’t happen.”

Rep. Nancy Mace said in a recent interview that “anybody would say yes” to being former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, downplaying her own chances while praising Sen. Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolinian, as a “fantastic” potential choice.

While speaking with Politico, the Republican lawmaker, who in the past has been highly critical of Trump, said her decision to back the former president this year was “pretty easy” when she compared him to President Joe Biden.

And while Mace said that Republicans being eyed by the Trump campaign would jump at the chance to run on the GOP ticket with the ex-president, she didn’t think she’d be at the top of the list.

“Anybody would say yes. But when was the last time a House member became vice president?” she told the publication. “I mean, it just doesn’t happen. And my focus has always been on South Carolina.”

“I love the job that I’m doing,” she continued. “I love the results that I have delivered.”

Mace then made a case for Scott, who has served in the Senate since 2013 and unsuccessfully ran for president before exiting the primary last year.

“He would be a fantastic running mate. He’s got a lot of experience,” she told the publication. “He is beloved.”

When Mace was asked about her decision to back Trump over a female candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, she noted the “respect” that she had for the ex-governor.

“She was a good governor,” Mace told Politico. “South Carolina liked her as governor. But South Carolina loves Donald Trump.”

“And I still think there’s a chance he might pick a woman to be on the ticket,” she added.

Trump won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, besting Haley by roughly 20 points. But Haley, who had trailed Trump by larger margins in many pre-primary polls, vowed to continue in the race.

