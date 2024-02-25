The five Culkin brothers will make their collective debut in Prime Video’s upcoming animated series, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

The exciting casting call features Macaulay, Kieran, Rory, Christian and Shane Culkin, who began their acting careers in childhood and are now in their 30s and 40s.

Kieran voices one of the main characters, Dr Plowp, and the Succession star’s real-life siblings voice Plowp’s siblings.

The list of Culkin siblings also includes sisters Quinn Culkin, Dakota Culkin, who died after being hit by a car in 2008, and her half-sister Jennifer Adamson, who died of an overdose in 2000.

Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy showrunner Cirocco Dunlap revealed on Tuesday that Keiran was the one who suggested the Culkin clan star together on the series.

“So Kieran came up with the role of Dr. Plowp and, in a crazy turn of events, the alien bird [character that he plays] I had four brothers [in the script] before he was elected,” Dunlap said The Hollywood Reporter.

“So I already had four brothers and when we cast Kieran we said, ‘You have four brothers!’ “That’s ridiculous, what a fate,” Dunlap continued.

“Kieran was the one who suggested it, he said, ‘We could get my brothers,’ and I said, ‘What? Yeah, yeah we should do it.’ And they are so wonderful, so funny, very empathetic and very sweet.”

However, it turns out that Natasha Lyonne, who plays Nurse Tup on the show, was the one who sealed the deal.

“Natasha’s magic, she made a call; I think she took Culkin’s Batphone and everyone answered,” joked Maya Rudolph, who is set to lend her voice to Dr. Vlam.

Natasha chimed in at that point: “I happen to be the Culkin Whisperer.”

“I worked with Mac on Party Monster, I want to say it was five years ago but it was probably 25. And then we became friends, we were instant friends and he was doing charades and the whole family was there. Kieran and I became friends along the way , I think maybe I made a movie with Rory.

“I love them, I really love those Culkins,” he added.

The rest of the cast includes Keke Palmer as Dr. Klak, Sam Smith as Dr. Azel, and Everything, Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu as Dr. Sleech.

In episode six of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, Kieran’s character will join his cosmic brothers; Christian and his brother Kieran Culkin attend The Starry Messenger cast party on November 16, 2009.

The five will reunite as Plowp and Sleech celebrate a holiday, coinciding with the budding development of their romantic relationship; Macaulay and Keiran

The animated television series for adults will tell the story of Sleech and Klak, two extraterrestrial doctors who are experts in treating rare and peculiar diseases.

An official synopsis from Amazon reads: “In the first season, Doctors Sleech and Klak take on a very dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, endanger existence itself. Although considering their sad personal lives, oblivion could be be an improvement.

At the age of 41, Kieran has previously shared the screen with his older brother Macaulay, 43, in the Home Alone franchise, and alongside Christian, 37, in My Summer Story.

Additionally, Rory, 34, starred alongside her 39-year-old sister, Quinn Culkin, in The Good Son.

He has also played younger versions of Macaulay in Richie Rich and Kieran in 2002’s Igby Goes Down.

Drama has surrounded the Culkin family since Macaulay rose to fame in the 1990s through his roles in Home Alone and Uncle Buck.

Rory (second from left) starred in Scream 4

Keiran won an Emmy for his role as Roman on HBO’s SUccssion

The Culkin brothers have enjoyed a highly successful career in Hollywood, with Keiran taking home a 2024 Emmy for his role as Roman Roy in Succession.

He emotionally thanked his mother Patricia Brentrup, 69, during his acceptance speech at the Emmys, before attacking his father, Christopher ‘Kit’ Culkin, 79, calling him “a guy.”

Patricia could not attend the ceremony because she is in poor health.

At the age of 16, he gained fame for fighting with his now-estranged parents for control of their $50 million fortune during their child custody dispute involving him and his six siblings.

In his 2006 memoir, Macaulay accused his father of physical and emotional abuse (pictured in 1993).

He later temporarily retired from acting and has not spoken to Kit since.

In his 2006 memoir, Macaulay accused his father of both physical and emotional abuse.

He claimed his father threatened to beat him when he was just 11 years old and hosting SNL in 1991, for using cue cards.

In 2016, the now reclusive Kit said he “no longer considered Macaulay a son”, while Kieran has not seen his father since 2014.