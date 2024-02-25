Mandurah break-in: Alleged intruder shot in the leg after breaking into Stake Hill home south of Perth

<!–

A suspected intruder was shot during an alleged robbery that went horribly wrong.

The man, 27, allegedly broke into a family home in the Mandurah suburb of Stake Hill, 72 kilometers south of Perth, at around 3am on Sunday.

According to police, a man in his 50s who lived at the Evergreen Loop home allegedly found the naked intruder hiding in a bedroom closet and shot him in the leg with a rifle.

The injured intruder allegedly fled the scene but was later located by Western Australian Police with the help of a dog squad.

Was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, where he remains under police guard.

A suspected intruder was shot in the leg during a home invasion. In the photo, the police at the house on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has been charged with burglary and remains under police guard at Royal Perth Hospital.

It is understood the children were at home at the time of the terrifying incident.

Detectives and forensic agents spent much of the day at the home on Sunday, where they interviewed the occupants and seized the rifle as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police told Daily Mail Australia that the owners of the house are assisting officers with their investigations.

The alleged intruder was charged with aggravated robbery.

He will appear in court at a later date.