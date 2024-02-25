Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Liverpool’s injury crisis continues as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off in Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea… with Jurgen Klopp now missing ELEVEN senior stars

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Liverpool’s injury crisis continues as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off in Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea… with Jurgen Klopp now missing ELEVEN senior stars

    By Dominic Hogan

    Published: 10:45 EST, February 25, 2024 | Updated: 10:49 EST, February 25, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Ryan Gravenberch has added to Jurgen Klopp’s already huge injury woes after the Dutch midfielder was stretchered off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

    The German coach was already without 10 top stars before kick-off, including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai, but Gravenberch has now raised that number to 11.

    Szoboszlai in particular gave Klopp plenty to think about ahead of the match in terms of who would replace the midfield battle, with Gravenberch alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

    However, Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo closed Gravenberch’s Sunday prematurely, attacking and planting his studs on the young Dutchman’s ankle.

    Caicedo did not receive the ball nor did he receive a yellow or red card for his action, even though Gravenberch required medical assistance to leave the field.

    Just a reminder that this was not a yellow card or a red card. Gravenberch was taken off on a stretcher.

    Caicedo is still out there attacking people as if there were no repercussions. pic.twitter.com/tEhjHhtBbn

    – LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 25, 2024

    Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off before half-time after a tough challenge from Moisés Caicedo.

    However, after the injury, Joe Gomez came on, with Conor Bradley coming into midfield as Klopp struggled to plug the holes in the middle of the field before half-time.

    The German coach was visibly apoplectic with rage on the touchline when his player was brought down by the Ecuadorian international.

    MORE TO FOLLOW.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP IN NEED OF A ROMANTIC GETAWAY?

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Antiques Roadshow guest left stunned as £250k object receives disappointing valuation

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Russians are fleeing to South Korea to escape the war with Ukraine

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP IN NEED OF A ROMANTIC GETAWAY?

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Liverpool’s injury crisis continues as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off in Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea… with Jurgen Klopp now missing ELEVEN senior stars

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Antiques Roadshow guest left stunned as £250k object receives disappointing valuation

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Russians are fleeing to South Korea to escape the war with Ukraine

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy