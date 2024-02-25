Liverpool’s injury crisis continues as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off in Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea… with Jurgen Klopp now missing ELEVEN senior stars

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ryan Gravenberch has added to Jurgen Klopp’s already huge injury woes after the Dutch midfielder was stretchered off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The German coach was already without 10 top stars before kick-off, including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai, but Gravenberch has now raised that number to 11.

Szoboszlai in particular gave Klopp plenty to think about ahead of the match in terms of who would replace the midfield battle, with Gravenberch alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo closed Gravenberch’s Sunday prematurely, attacking and planting his studs on the young Dutchman’s ankle.

Caicedo did not receive the ball nor did he receive a yellow or red card for his action, even though Gravenberch required medical assistance to leave the field.

Just a reminder that this was not a yellow card or a red card. Gravenberch was taken off on a stretcher. Caicedo is still out there attacking people as if there were no repercussions. pic.twitter.com/tEhjHhtBbn – LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 25, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off before half-time after a tough challenge from Moisés Caicedo.

However, after the injury, Joe Gomez came on, with Conor Bradley coming into midfield as Klopp struggled to plug the holes in the middle of the field before half-time.

The German coach was visibly apoplectic with rage on the touchline when his player was brought down by the Ecuadorian international.

MORE TO FOLLOW.