Watch: Duke Basketball Star Injured by Fans Storming Court

ESPN/Twitter

Duke University basketball star Kyle Filipowski was injured in a game on Saturday when fans of Wake Forest’s Demon Deacons rushed the court to celebrate their win against the Blue Devils in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Footage of the chaos broadcast by ESPN shows the moment a fan collided with the 20-year-old star center at the NCAA tournament, causing him to tumble and injure his knee. The 7-foot athlete was filmed limping off–court with the help of a Duke teammate and staffer.

“I absolutely feel like it was personal. Intentional for sure. Like I said, there’s no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can’t just work around me, you know? There’s no excuse for that,” Filipowski told WFMY News in the aftermath of the court storming, calling the incident “ridiculous.” He later took to X to post “This gotta change.”

