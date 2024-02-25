Canelo Alvarez needs to face rising super middleweight Edgar Berlanga, promoter Eddie Hearn says after his Brooklyn-born fighter obliterated Padraig McCrory in six rounds

Edgar Berlanga scored his first knockout in more than three years in Orlando

Now he wants to face Canelo Álvarez, undisputed king of boxing at 168 pounds

Edgar Berlanga scored his first knockout in more than three years with a sixth-round knockout of Padraig McCrory on Saturday, and now the 26-year-old super middleweight wants to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“I want it now,” Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) told DAZN’s Chris Mannix after his win in Orlando on Saturday. “We want Canelo next.”

Berlanga, a Brooklyn boxer of Puerto Rican descent, scored 16 knockouts in his first 16 fights, but that streak came to an abrupt halt in 2022, with tough unanimous decision wins over Steve Rolls, Roamer Alexis Angulo and Jason Quigley.

Things were worse for Berlanga against Angulo, when he attempted to bite his opponent and was subsequently given a six-month suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Now Berlanga and promoter Eddie Hearn believe he showed enough with McCrory to warrant a title shot against Mexico’s Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion.

Edgar Berlanga celebrates his victory over Padraig McCrory with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn

Edgar Berlanga (far right) wants Canelo (left) after beating Padraig McCrory (near right)

“Amazing night of action in Orlando, and what a statement from Edgar Berlanga,” Matchroom’s Hearn told DAZN that same night. ‘Now, the number one ranked super middleweight in the world…. Mexico against Puerto Rico. Let’s make it happen in 2024.’

Hearn had a similar message in his post-match interview.

“It’s just a matter of time,” Hearn told DAZN. ‘Puerto Rico against Mexico, it will be a great event, Edgar Berlanga against Canelo Álvarez. And listen, maybe there will be one more (fight until a Canelo fight), but I’m telling you… if the call came, he wouldn’t back down.’

And unlike Jermell Charlo, who looked desperate during his unanimous decision loss to Canelo in September, Berlanga poses a real threat to the super middleweight king, according to Hearn.

“(Berlanga) wouldn’t run around the ring trying to survive for 12 rounds,” Hean said. He’d stand up and fight Canelo Alvarez. He would give the fans a great fight, and that’s what people want to see.”

“Boxing needs that,” Berlanga added. ‘They need a Puerto Rican star versus a Mexican star. That’s what boxing needs. “That would be the most important fight of this year.”

Longstanding Mexican-Puerto Rican boxing rivalry aside, there are more than a few obstacles preventing a fight between Canelo and Berlanga.

Berlanga achieved his first stoppage victory since 2020 with the victory over McCrory

David Benavidez Sr. claims his son already received an offer from Alvarez, but would only pay the “minimum” of $5 million to the challenger.

‘I got a call from (promoter) Sampson (Lewkowicz), and he told me that the Canelo Alvarez camp wanted to accept the fight (with David Benavidez), but the only way we can accept the fight is if we accept the minimum.’ Benavidez said father, quoted by SI.com.

Benavidez Sr. said he accepted the bag. :’I told him: ‘Sure, no problem.’ “We just want to have a chance to fight.”

Alvarez typically has a fight over the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend, which is when he is believed to fight next.