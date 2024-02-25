Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , ,
    ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49

    Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

    Kenneth Mitchell, an actor best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery, has died at age 49 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his family shared on Sunday.

    “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend to many,” his family said in a statement posted to X.

    Mitchell, who played multiple alien Kling-On characters in Star Trek, appeared in a number of sci-fi projects over his career, including the post-apocalyptic TV drama Jericho, and most recently in Captain Marvel. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, which he revealed to the public in a 2020 interview with People. The neurodegenerative disease, which causes the loss of physical function, led Mitchell to require the use of a wheelchair in 2019.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Decimal point 150 years older than thought

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby looks sensational in a glamorous ivory white gown as the skating celebrities battle it out for a semi-final place

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Liverpool fans insist they are ROBBED of a ‘perfectly good goal’ after Virgil van Dijk’s header in the Carabao Cup final is ruled out for offside by VAR… but the Dutchman gets the last laugh by heading in a late winner in extra-time

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Decimal point 150 years older than thought

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby looks sensational in a glamorous ivory white gown as the skating celebrities battle it out for a semi-final place

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Liverpool fans insist they are ROBBED of a ‘perfectly good goal’ after Virgil van Dijk’s header in the Carabao Cup final is ruled out for offside by VAR… but the Dutchman gets the last laugh by heading in a late winner in extra-time

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    A college is removing its vending machines after a student discovered they were using facial recognition technology

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy