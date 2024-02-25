Brooklyn Beckham has a tense standoff as he gets into a parking dispute in West Hollywood

Brooklyn Beckham became involved in a parking dispute on Sunday while trying to park his car in West Hollywood.

The son of former footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria, 24, was seen in his car in a bay in the city.

He was soon confronted by a stranger who seemed offended that the aspiring chef was occupying the space.

Brooklyn opened his car door to talk to the man, looking upset as they faced each other for the limited space.

It comes after it was reported that Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend is currently dating his brother-in-law.

Hana Cross, 27, who split from Brooklyn in 2019, was spotted on a romantic date in Los Angeles with Bradley Peltz, 34, the older brother of Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29.

A source who saw the couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Cabana Cafe said The Sun in Sunday’s Bizarre column: ‘They looked very intimate and like they were immersed in a conversation.

Brad didn’t seem to care that Hana had had a serious relationship with his sister’s husband, or that he saw them together.

“He obviously wanted to impress her and took her to the most famous place in Los Angeles, where money is no object.”

Brooklyn began dating Nicola shortly after his split from Hana and they married in 2022.

Hana wrote a scathing song about an ex in 2020, which her friends insisted was about Brooklyn.

The lyrics include: “You broke my heart and said let’s be friends, but I never heard from you again and that’s a bad thing.”

‘I saw us as we should be and you saw me as temporary and that’s a little hard.

It comes after it was reported that Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross (pictured in December) is currently dating her brother-in-law, Bradley Peltz.

‘I’m confused and sad, I don’t know what I did but you said it wasn’t my fault but for no reason how can I know?’

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has continued to share cooking tricks for her Instagram followers, and the latest lesson is how to crack a coconut.

While crushing the huge fruit with a knife, Brooklyn made a mistake and spilled the coconut milk all over the kitchen counter.

He quickly moved the coconut over the bowl to catch the rest of the milk and ignored the spill.

Brooklyn has frequently used her Instagram platform as a launching pad for a career as an aspiring celebrity chef.

However hThis cuisine has been the subject of criticism and ridicule in the past, as many have criticized its simple recipes and use of expensive ingredients, as well as accusing it of nepotism.

In a new interview with Insider, Brooklyn insisted that he’s not worried about the criticism, as he himself knows that he’s “working hard” and that “cooking makes him happy.”

He said: ‘To be honest, I’m used to hate. It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people talking a little trash about me…

‘My message to them is to keep writing what you want to write. There will always be people who will try to bring you down.

‘I’m doing my thing and working hard. “So they can continue writing whatever they want, but it’s not going to bother me, I’ll just keep doing my thing.”