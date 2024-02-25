Gary Neville cheers for Chelsea during Carabao Cup final – prompting Jamie Carragher to laugh at the Man United legend

Manchester United legend Gary Neville cheered on Chelsea ahead of the final.

But he was disappointed when Liverpool beat the Blues to win the Carabao Cup.

Gary Neville showed his support for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took on the Reds in the first final of this season hoping to brighten what has been a season to forget for the Blues.

And Manchester United legend Neville cheered them on before the final, prompting Jamie Carragher to laugh at him.

Speaking on Sky Sports before the clash, he said: “Chelsea have a lot better chance than I would have thought a few months ago, so let’s hope it’s a good game and Chelsea win.”

Neville’s wish did not come true when Liverpool won the League Cup for the tenth time thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header in extra time.

After having a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, the Dutch defender rose to head in a corner in the 128th minute.

It means a lot. All the young buoys have seen the extra time, it is incredible. I am very proud of the team.

Intense game for both teams, they had chances and we had chances. Incredible, first trophy as Liverpool captain so let’s enjoy it.

Unfortunately for Neville, Liverpool still have a chance of winning three more honors in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

The Reds are currently one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with 12 games remaining.

They are also one of the favorites to win the Europa League ahead of their last-16 clash against Sparta Prague next month.