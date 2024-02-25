Liverpool fans insist they are ROBBED of a ‘perfectly good goal’ after Virgil van Dijk’s header in the Carabao Cup final is ruled out for offside by VAR… but the Dutchman gets the last laugh by heading in a late winner in extra-time

Virgil van Dijk looked to have given Liverpool the lead in the Carabao Cup final

But the Reds captain’s header against Chelsea was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

The Carabao Cup final is like a World Cup final for Mauricio Pochettino, if Chelsea beat Liverpool it will be huge for him. everything is beginning podcast

Liverpool fans were furious on social media after Virgil van Dijk had a goal disallowed in the Carabao Cup final for offside.

In a back-and-forth clash at Wembley where both teams had opportunities to take the lead, Liverpool appeared to have taken the initiative following a free kick taken by Andy Robertson.

The Reds captain got ahead of Ben Chilwell and headed past Djordje Petrovic before running off to celebrate.

However, a VAR check later revealed that Wataru Endo had been offside in the build-up, with officials ruling that he had blocked Levi Colwill.

The decision proved highly controversial on social media, with some Liverpool fans claiming the first game had been stolen from them.

Virgil van Dijk thought he had given Liverpool the lead against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

But a VAR check then ruled out the Reds captain’s header on Wataru Endo for offside.

One fan wrote: ‘That’s a shameful decision. Really embarrassing. Colwill never came close to stopping Virgil. They stole a perfectly good goal from us.

That sentiment was shared by many Liverpool fans online, with another writing: “That is the most ridiculous decision I have ever seen in my life.”

Another agreed: ‘No goals. “It’s a shocking decision by the VAR team.”

Former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison added: “About Endo.” Staying still on the field is not an infraction. What a disaster that is!

Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison joined Reds fans unhappy with the decision on social media.

Chelsea saw their own chance to take the lead in the first half ruled out after Raheem Sterling came on to give them the lead.

Sterling had the ball in the back of the net, but VAR ruled that Nicolas Jackson had been slightly offside in the build-up and the game remained goalless.