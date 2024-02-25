New York Times ‘Reviewing’ Reporter Who Liked Gaza ‘Slaughterhouse’ Tweet

Mario Tama/Getty

The New York Times is investigating Israeli freelancer Anat Schwartz after she repeatedly liked multiple X posts that indicated a pro-Israel bias, including one that called for the Gaza Strip to be turned into a “slaughterhouse.”

“We are aware that a freelance journalist in Israel who has worked with The Times has ‘liked’ several social media posts,” Times spokesperson Danielle Rhodes Ha said in a statement. “Those ‘likes’ are unacceptable violations of our company policy. We are currently reviewing the matter.”

Schwartz began reporting for the Times in November, where her stories focused on Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks. Her most prominent piece was a co-bylined article detailing sexual violence allegedly committed by Hamas during the raids. The story had drawn internal criticism from staffers and led the Times to pull an episode of The Daily podcast on the original story, according to The Intercept.

