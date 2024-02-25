Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of Israeli Embassy in D.C.

Ali Khaligh/Getty Images

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., local Fire and Emergency Services (FEMS) confirmed to The Daily Beast.

D.C. FEMS responded to a call about a person on fire just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesman said. “We arrived to find an apparent adult male who had been on fire,” Vito Maggiolo, the FEMS public information officer, said, adding that U.S. Secret Service members had extinguished it. The man was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for “critical life-threatening injuries.”

A similar incident occurred in December when a protester self-immolated at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. Authorities discovered a Palestinian flag near the consulate, part of the protest against Israel’s ongoing military action in the Gaza Strip.

Read more at The Daily Beast.