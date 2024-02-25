Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    There was a Vision Pro party in San Francisco — complete with people dancing and pinching the air

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    There was a Vision Pro party in San Francisco — complete with people dancing and pinching the air

    Guests wear the Apple Vision Pro outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week.

    Getty Images

    People are wearing Apple’s new $3,499 headset to parties in San Francisco.It’s the latest example of people using the Vision Pro in public.Guests have also shown up to tech dinners with the device, according to reports.

    People in San Francisco are wearing Apple’s new face computer to upscale locations like dance parties, or even breaking them out during dinners.

    Apple released the Vision Pro on February 2, billing it as an immersive “spatial computing” experience with both productivity and entertainment applications — and a $3,499 price tag.

    Since its release, people have been spotted wearing the device in public in some of California’s largest cities, like San Diego, where police had to warn folks not to wear them while crossing the street. Apple recommends using the Vision Pro in controlled indoor settings and says users should stay aware of their surroundings and body posture while wearing the device.

    Some techies in San Francisco aren’t doing so great with the second suggestion, instead wearing the device to parties where DJs and attendees wore the devices and danced to music together, The San Francisco Standard reported.

    The AI collective Cerebral Valley hosted an event to celebrate the release of the Vision Pro. Though the event had the feel of a nightclub, the publication reported that partygoers stood out by “pinching” and plucking things in the air that only they could see from within their headsets.

    Videos from the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, show guests poking at the air and waving their hands in front of them.

    The Vision Pro’s high price tag also means that most people haven’t been able to try the device out unless they’ve attended one of Apple’s free store demos. That means that some of those who have the device, like Business Insider’s Jordan Hart, found it to be an effective “party trick.”

    It turns out that also applies to techie dinners in the city too.

    Nick Linck, founder of the Residency, a live-in fellowship for startup founders, shared a post on X showing two guests at a crowded dinner party wearing the Vision Pro. Linck quipped on X that it’s “not really an sf dinner party anymore without a couple of vision pros.”

    Reibman told The Standard that he has also seen people wearing the Vision Pro at several recent dinners.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Decimal point 150 years older than thought

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Twin killing? Identical sisters hatched plot to switch places in deadly crash that killed two Amish children, aged seven and 11, leaving Minnesota cops stumped at who was behind wheel in fatal wreck

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    BLM co-founder slams Taylor Swift fans as ‘racists’ and Travis Kelce-led Chiefs winning the Super Bowl as a ‘right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy’

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Decimal point 150 years older than thought

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Twin killing? Identical sisters hatched plot to switch places in deadly crash that killed two Amish children, aged seven and 11, leaving Minnesota cops stumped at who was behind wheel in fatal wreck

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    BLM co-founder slams Taylor Swift fans as ‘racists’ and Travis Kelce-led Chiefs winning the Super Bowl as a ‘right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    There was a Vision Pro party in San Francisco — complete with people dancing and pinching the air

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy