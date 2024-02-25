BLM co-founder slams Taylor Swift fans as ‘racists’ and Travis Kelce-led Chiefs winning the Super Bowl as a ‘right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy’

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter criticized Taylor Swift fans as “racist” and called Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory a “right-wing, white supremacist conspiracy” in a series of posts on the social networks.

Melina Abdullah, 51, a professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State University in Los Angeles, took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her opinions about the pop singer and her athlete boyfriend over the course of two weeks.

‘Why do I feel like it’s a little racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?’ Abdullah wrote on February 11, Super Bowl day.

“I said FEEL, not think,” he continued when another user asked him to elaborate. “It’s kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags.”

Hours later, after the Kansas City Chiefs were declared winners, Abdullah wrote: ‘Why do I feel like this was a right-wing white supremacist conspiracy?!?! Boooo!!!!’

Melina Abdullah slammed Taylor Swift fans as “racist” and called Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory a “right-wing, white supremacist conspiracy” in a series of social media posts.

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter doubled down on her stance, declaring, “Virtually everything is racist.”

Abdullah slammed Swifties as ‘full-blown violent white delusions’ after receiving a hate-filled voicemail.

As his posts attracted the attention of other users, Abdullah doubled down on his stance. “People think they are attacking me by asking me why I think everything is racist… I’m not offended,” he wrote. “Virtually everything is racist.”

In response to a commenter, the defender clarified: “And I have also decided to work with all my strength and in a community of committed people to end racism and oppression.”

On February 23, Abdullah returned to social media to post a voicemail sent by a man who criticized her as “a joke,” “ignorant,” and “what’s wrong with this country.”

‘How dare you throw away the racist ideas you throw away every day?’ shouted the man, who identified himself as Ethan George of Texas, before proclaiming that he wanted her to “die.”

“If this is what a tweet about Taylor Swift fans being ‘mildly racist’ brings up, I’ll edit it… You’re all violent, delusional, full-blown white people,” Abdullah wrote.

The 51-year-old is also co-director of BLM’s advocacy wing, Black Lives Matter Grassroots.

She sued the Los Angeles Police Department in 2020 after descended on his home during a reported crushing incident.

On August 19, 2020, Los Angeles police received a 911 call from someone who claimed to have taken people hostage at Abdullah’s home in Crenshaw.

Mother of three denounced Super Bowl results as a ‘right-wing white supremacist conspiracy’

The activist compared her suspicion to “that feeling I get when there are too many American flags.”

The 51-year-old woman sued the Los Angeles Police Department in 2020 after they invaded her home during a swatting incident, accusing them of “retaliation” for her defense efforts.

In court papers filed in California Superior Court, the mother of three said she feared LAPD SWAT officers would fire their weapons at her home and hurt her children.

She accused the LAPD of not contacting her beforehand despite having that contact information and complained to the department. organized the incident as “retaliation” for his activism.

He added that police did not actually believe claims that there was an ongoing hostage situation.

As evidence, Abdullah cited a case in which police allowed their security guard, whom the officer did not know, through a perimeter and into the house while they surrounded it.

Two neighbors were also allowed to enter the home to check on her and walk alongside her while she left to speak with officers, the lawsuit states.

Abdullah considered the response “an attempt to quell the protest, to single me out as someone who has been very visible and vocal in the protest against the LAPD.”

She was hit two more times after the lawsuit was announced.

In a separate legal battle, Abdullah and BLM Grassroots accused Black Lives Matters Global Network Foundation Inc. of raising donations from the work of city-based chapters and subsequently leaving activists out of decision-making.

BLM Grassroots is made up of two dozen BLM chapters across the country, who argued they were entitled to tens of millions of dollars from the national foundation.

However, the case was dismissed by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge last year after the activists failed to prove they were have a right to the funds, among other unfounded claims.

Abdullah said the group was “surprised and dismayed” by the court’s dismissal order.

“As always, the work of Black Lives Matter continues, regardless of the court ruling,” he promised in a statement.