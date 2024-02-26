Larsa Pippen is casual cool in black hoodie and grey sweatpants as she takes her dog for a walk in LA… after reuniting with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen was photographed enjoying a walk with her dog in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, looked casual and cool for the outing, dressed in a black zip-up hoodie and oversized gray sweatpants.

She shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and wore her brown hair in a messy bun.

The mother of four completed her look with black sneakers and was photographed talking on the phone while out for a walk with her four-legged companion.

It comes after she revealed she regrets removing Marcus Jordan, 33, from her Instagram following their breakup and reconciliation, while also clearing up engagement rumours.

The reality star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s. Two T’s in one capsule podcast where he admitted that he was being a bit hasty in deleting Michael Jordan’s son from his social media.

She explained: “I feel like I was really emotional… I wish I hadn’t deleted those photos.”

Larsa also revealed that she was so in the moment when she deleted all signs of Marcus from her social media that she didn’t back up the footage.

She said: “I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them.” I guess I was just emotional and impulsive.

“I’m a Cancer, so I’m an emotional person, so I feel like if you don’t love me the right way, I can distance myself and pick up the pace.”

Larsa, however, insisted that the two never broke up and instead took a break from their relationship.

She said: ‘[We] We didn’t break up, we needed to take a moment, collect our thoughts and see if this relationship knows what is going to happen in the future.

“It was like we spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point: We’re either going to get together and commit or start working on the next phase, or we’re going to break up.” . It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.’

She revealed that the two weren’t “in a great place” for about a month and that they didn’t see eye to eye.

Meanwhile, the power couple is not engaged even though the reality star was spotted wearing a huge sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger while enjoying her Valentine’s Day get-together with Marcus last week in Miami.

The couple is not engaged even though the reality star was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her ring finger while enjoying her Valentine’s Day get-together with Marcus in Miami; seen in 2023

The two were first linked in 2022, and Marcus’s father, Michael Jordan, previously expressed his disapproval of the relationship; seen in January in Paris

Sources said TMZ Wednesday that the ring was actually one from Larsa’s jewelry line and not an engagement ring.

The Real Housewives Of Miami star dressed to the nines as the couple took their reunion to ZZ’s Club for dinner. Their Valentine’s Day outing and reunion came just two days later. People reported that Larsa and Marcus had broken up after 18 months of dating.

However, despite the reunion, inside sources recently told DailyMail.com that the two are still separated and are currently configuring whether their nearly two-year relationship is “worth fighting for.”

“They are not officially back together, but there was always the possibility that they could reunite and they will,” said a source.

“Since it was Valentine’s Day, they got caught up in their feelings and decided to hang out.”

‘They are not going to break up suddenly and never speak or see each other again. “They need to see if it’s worth fighting for.”

The source continued: “They’re both in the next phase of what the hell are we going to do.” They’re trying to figure it out, but they’re still officially divided as they try to overcome the obstacles along the way.’

When breakup rumors emerged, a source also told DailyMail.com on Tuesday: “They were in love with each other, but once the honeymoon phase was over, they started to realize their priorities differed.”

‘They both had different ideas about what their family was going to be like and that created a lot of stress. They’re just on different paths, but they’re both to blame for not being together, even though they blame each other for the disappearance.’

Larsa was married to basketball star Scottie Pippen, 58, from 1997 to 2021. Scottie and Marcus’ father, Michael, were legendary teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s; seen in 2017

She and Scottie share son Scottie Jr., 23, son Preston, 22, son Justin, 19, and daughter Sophia, 15.

However, the source addressed the topic of whether it would be possible for the couple to reconcile. “Absolutely, but right now, everything is very delicate and they don’t agree on much.”

“They need to get back to where they originally started and then it might work out, this might be a good test to be away from.”

The two were first linked in 2022, and Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, previously expressed his disapproval of the relationship.

In July 2023, the NBA star was asked if he approved of his son’s relationship with Pippen, and he simply responded, “No.”

Larsa was married to basketball star Scottie Pippen, 58, from 1997 to 2021. Scottie and Marcus’ father, Michael, were legendary teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

She and Scottie share son Scottie Jr., 23, son Preston, 22, son Justin, 19, and daughter Sophia, 15.