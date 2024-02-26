Jesse Baird and Luke Davies: New lead for detectives in search for Channel 10 presenter and boyfriend’s bodies

Police divers are searching for the bodies of Jesse Baird and her boyfriend Luke Davies in a series of dams on private property in the Southern Tablelands region of New South Wales.

Senior NSW Police Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly using his police pistol to shoot dead Mr Baird, 26, and his partner Mr Davies , 29, at a Paddington home in Sydney’s east on Monday last week.

Police have set up a crime scene at a dam on Hazelton Road in Bungonia, about 185 kilometers southwest of Sydney, not far from Goulburn.

Daily Mail Australia understands the area has come into focus after police received information that Lamarre-Condon was in the area in a white Toyota HiAce rental van in the days following the alleged murders.

Divers are expected to search a series of dams on the Hazelton Road property and neighboring bushland for signs of evidence.

The rural road is bordered by meadows and the search area is located a few meters from a sheep farm and olive trees.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, Baird’s former partner, is understood to be refusing to tell inquests where the bodies are located.

“Marine Area Command divers were called to the scene and have been assisting with a search of the location today,” a NSW Police spokesperson said on Sunday night.

The search resumed at first light Monday morning.

Divers had previously been seen searching a waterway in Lambton, Newcastle.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb told the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning that the dams were not the only area being searched.

‘That’s not necessarily the only search area. It is not definitive where the bodies are.

“No one has come to help us locate the bodies.”

The commissioner also addressed a report that Jesse Baird saw a shadowy figure at the foot of his bed in the weeks before his death.

Mrs Webb said: “It doesn’t appear that that has been reported to the police.”

Police are relying on security cameras, road toll payments and mobile GPS data to reconstruct events in the days following the alleged double murder.

Police are relying on CCTV, road toll payments and mobile GPS data to piece together events in the days following the alleged double murder (pictured: an officer at the crime scene on Sunday night).

Police were joined by homicide detectives.

Lamarre-Condon is also believed to have traveled to Cronulla, Newcastle and Grays Point in the days following the alleged murders.

According to court documents, Baird and Davies were allegedly murdered by Lamarre-Condon at Baird’s terraced house in Paddington between 12.01am and 5.30pm on Monday.

The shooting allegedly occurred just hours after they were last seen alive at a pre-Mardi Gras party on Sunday at the Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills.

Neighbors said they heard an argument from Paddington’s home early Monday morning.

Later Monday night, Lamarre-Condon rented a white van from Mascot and allegedly used it to dispose of the couple’s bodies, police said.

A former New South Wales police detective has revealed why the shots believed to have killed the couple may not have been heard by neighbours.

“There are a couple of reasons why right now: either the police have that evidence and they’re not releasing it,” Peter Moroney told Sunrise.

“But if it is accepted that the gun was fired (there) and no one heard it, there are a couple of hypotheses in this regard, in the sense that the gun was muffled.

‘It can only be buffered by a limited amount of what would be available in a domestic home. “It could have been covered perhaps by some loud music… it is a question that remains to be answered.”

Lamarre-Condon has been charged with two counts of murder and is in custody at the Silverwater Correctional Complex while his matter remains before the courts.

Detectives and forensic officers are still scouring the state to find the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

It emerged on Sunday that Lamarre-Condon allegedly sent decoy text messages from Baird’s phone after allegedly killing the Channel 10 anchor.

Lamarre-Condon previously dated Baird, but had broken up in recent months, and Baird announced her relationship with her new boyfriend in recent weeks.

Family and friends of Mr Baird told police they were deeply concerned about Lamarre-Condon’s behavior in the lead-up to the Channel 10 presenter’s death.

During the course of the investigation, police were told that Lamarre-Condon bombarded Baird with calls and text messages for months after their relationship ended.

Superintendent Doherty He said there had been nothing.“warning flags” or complaints raised with the police since the couple separated, but which in the course of their investigations have “It has been documented that there was some concerning behavior that was alleged by family and friends.”

Lamarre-Condon once found fame as a celebrity chaser and has been photographed with stars such as Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles.

He did not apply for bail during his court appearance on Friday and will appear again on April 23.

On Sunday, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb issued a heartfelt statement asking the community to “be patient” as police continue their investigation.

She also said the deaths had left her sad and shocked.

‘I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. “It is difficult to understand the grief and pain of your loss,” he said.

Law enforcement sources said Lamarre-Condon used Baird’s phone to send text messages to his housemates after killing the couple to fake an impending interstate move.

‘I recognize that the events of this week are distressing for many and I share the sadness and shock at the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse’s deaths.

“I understand there are many unanswered questions and while I cannot comment on the matter in court, I can assure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones, and the people of New South Wales, that we are working around the clock to find those answers.” “.

He also urged anyone with information to contact police.