Americans stunned Aussies are allowed to bring one surprising item into Taylor Swift concerts

An American Swiftie has pointed out the huge difference between what fans can bring to Taylor Swift’s Australian concerts compared to her US shows.

TikTok star Molly Halter said she was surprised Aussie Swifties brought non-see-through bags to shows.

“I’m watching the Eras Tour Australia and I’m thinking, ‘Why don’t they have to use clear bags?’” he asked in a video on social media.

Halter suggested Australia’s more lenient rules could be due to the country’s strict gun laws.

“Because they don’t have problems with weapons.”

Many of Molly’s Australian followers quickly took to the comments section to debate her theory.

“I think it’s because guns aren’t legal here,” one Australian follower wrote, and another added: “I’m Australian and it never occurred to me why you needed clear bags.”

While Molly claims Australia has more lax concert admission policies, earlier this week other American Swifties condemned the country as a “police state.”

Australia was labeled an ‘Orwellian dystopia’ after fans noticed a strange sign at Taylor Swift’s concert in Sydney on Sunday night.

Posters encouraging people to “report anti-social behaviour” are often seen in stadiums at major sporting and music events in Australia.

A clip of Taylor performing on stage with the ad playing in the background sparked outrage on the social media site this weekend.

“Australia is a police state,” wrote one American X user, alongside the original video and a screenshot in which the offensive poster was circulated.

“I saw that, my hair stood on end,” one more responded, while another chimed in: “They gave up their weapons and now they’re paying for it.”

Swift performed the third of her four Sydney concerts at Accor Stadium on Sunday night, following successful concerts on Friday and Saturday, and will take to the stage for the final time on Monday night.