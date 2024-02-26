Matt Peet says it is time to give Super League more respect after Wigan became the second straight English side to win World Club Challenge

The Warriors were crowned world champions after beating the Penrith Panthers 16-12.

They became the second consecutive English team to win the World Club Challenge.

Coach Matt Peet thinks we should start promoting our own game more

Matt Peet says it’s time to give Super League more respect after Wigan became the second successive English team to win the World Club Challenge.

Peet’s Warriors defeated NRL premiers Penrith Panthers at a sold-out DW Stadium, emulating their north-west rivals St Helens who shocked the Aussies in their own backyard last year.

It is the first time Super League clubs have become back-to-back World Club Challenge champions since they won five between 2004 and 2008. The NRL is widely seen as a far superior league with more money and spectators, but Peet believes we should start to trumpet our own game more.

“The NRL is incredible, it has a lot to offer, but we also have competition,” said Peet, whose team has equaled the Sydney Roosters’ record with five World Club Challenge titles.

‘We know what we have in this country and we should be more proud of it. We talk too much about what people think of us, but we should only worry about what we think of ourselves.

‘I’m proud to be a rugby league man. I’m proud of North West rugby league. We must not shy away from who we are. We are rugby league people representing the working class.

“We look up to the NRL, but we also have a special competition with some special people.”

Wigan have won the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield, Grand Final and World Club Challenge since Peet took charge in October 2021. But Peet added: “The players have done it, I haven’t. You can be a good coach, but if you don’t have good players you won’t achieve much success.

“It was a special night, but who’s to say we can’t have more like it.” The idea of ​​this being our last big night is horrendous.