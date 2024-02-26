Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Spirit Awards’ Broadcast Derailed by Chants From Pro-Ceasefire Protesters

    A small but loud cohort of protesters calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip derailed the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, forcing award winners to choose between addressing the group’s chants or awkwardly ignoring them.

    The awards show, which honored the best independent films and television series of 2023, was held inside a massive beachfront tent in Santa Monica, California, which allowed the protesters to have their voices heard on a livestream despite them being physically outside the event.

    Chants of “free Palestine,” “long live Palestine” and “ceasefire now” could be heard on the broadcast, which was streamed to YouTube by IMBD. Citing sources, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the “very audible” chants began when actors were being photographed on the red carpet and carried on into showtime.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

