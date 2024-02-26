Why parents are obsessing over this tiny detail in an old Bluey episode: ‘I’ve shown it to everyone I know’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bluey fans are obsessed with the ‘little details’ that make the show’s Heeler family so ‘relatable’ after watching a resurfaced scene where Bluey and Bingo are sitting in the back seat of the car.

In the clip, the two pups are sitting in their car seats with mischievous looks on their faces as they prepare to be dropped off with their babysitters.

But fans are more focused on the state of the family car than on the dialogue, which features crumbs all over the seat, a crayon on each side of the car and a half-empty sheet of stickers lying between the two children.

The stickers are stuck to the back of the middle seat and there is a water bottle lying near the Bingo seat.

One mom posted the screenshot to a popular mom group and said it made her feel validated.

Bluey fans are obsessed with the ‘relatable’ snapshot of the back seat of a family car, covered in stickers and discarded snacks.

“As a mother of 3 children, ages 1 to 8, I really appreciate the intention to help make Bandit and Chilli’s house look lived in,” she wrote.

But then I see that his back seat looks like ours. In one episode I saw dirty clothes lying in the laundry room, or a plate of leftover blueberries under the couch,” she added.

The mother went on to say that she feels the program not only entertains the children but also benefits their caregivers.

“It’s healing, teaching and affirming parents,” he said.

A mother’s post praising the show’s creators for their efforts went viral

And thousands of parents agreed, with more than 40,000 liking the post.

“That back seat made me happy the first time I saw it,” said one mother.

“Seeing the back seat of the car is what let me know I loved this show,” another agreed.

“I watch this show with my daughter,” said a third.

“It’s the most authentic family I’ve ever seen portrayed and that’s why I love it.”

Others said the fact that it reaches “everyone,” young or old, is what makes it so powerful.

“This program is accurate in many ways, it describes positive parenting and shows us that it is okay to make mistakes and change our behavior. It is the only program of its kind. It gives a voice to all families and the individuals in those families.”

Many of the parents who commented said they had “learned real-life lessons” from watching the show.

Others revealed that it is the only children’s program they can sit through without getting bored.