The Hero Rising From Navalny’s Shadow—and Gunning for Putin

On the heels of the death of Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, swirling questions remain as to who will lead the future of the Russian opposition.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who has typically avoided the spotlight and interviews, has already come bursting onto the scene, announcing that she would continue Navalny’s fight.

“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny,” she said in a video posted to social media. “And I call on you to stand beside me. Not only to share the grief and the endless pain that has engulfed us. I ask you to share the fury. The fury, the anger, the hatred toward those who have dared to destroy our future.”

