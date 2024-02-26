Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier is dead at 48 as his family ask for privacy so that they are ‘able to grieve properly’

Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier has died at the age of 48.

The Canadian star of English origin died on Friday, February 23. His talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent revealed the sad news to TV line in a sentence.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed at this time. Gauthier is survived by his wife Erin and his two children.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23 at the age of 48,” his agency’s statement read.

‘As a beloved character actor, Chris shared his talents with many of us, both on television and in film. His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally.”

Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier has died at the age of 48. The Canadian star of English origin died on Friday, February 23.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed at this time. Gauthier is survived by his wife Erin and his two children; seen in a still image from Supernatural

“On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so they can properly grieve.”

Gauthier’s fan-loved roles included Neville in Need for Speed: Carbon and William Smee in Once Upon a Time.

He also starred in Supernatural, Harper’s Island, Smallville, Sanctuary, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the Legends of Tomorrow reboot the Charmed, and most recently, Joe Pickett.

His film roles included 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason.

Following Gauthier’s death, fans took to social media to remember him with touching tributes.

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Killian ‘Hook’ Jones on the ABC television show Once Upon a Time, also paid tribute.

‘Rest in peace Cris! With a broken heart! My love and thoughts are with Erin and the boys! We will miss you brother! You were the real captain!!’ he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of them from the show.

Others also shared photos of the actor expressing their condolences.

“His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who were fortunate enough to know him more personally,” his talent agency shared in a statement; He was seen in 2017 at a charity match

Gauthier’s fan-favorite roles included Neville in Need for Speed: Carbon and William Smee in Once Upon a Time (seen in a still from Once Upon a Time).

He also starred in Supernatural, Harper’s Island, Smallville (pictured), Sanctuary, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the Legends of Tomorrow reboot the Charmed and, most recently, Joe Pickett.

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Killian ‘Hook’ Jones on ABC TV show Once Upon a Time, paid tribute to Chris after hearing the news.

Fans also took to social media to remember him with touching tributes.

‘That??? Wow. This is so heartbreaking. I remember meeting Chris at a convention and he was very nice and fun to talk to. RIP Chris Gauthier. You will always be my favorite Mr. Smee.

‘Gone too soon… Chris Gauthier will be missed by many’

‘What is a pirate without his first mate? My heart is broken. We will miss him very much. He was the best Smee a captain could ask for,” another person added.

The avalanche of moving messages continued

Many fans named all the amazing roles that the actor played.

‘What a kind, sweet and talented person. We will miss you’

“Thank you for your light, your positivity and your guidance through the years,” another person wrote.

‘Sending my love, prayers, condolences and compassion to each and every member of the family and all their friends.’

‘That??? Wow. This is so heartbreaking. I remember meeting Chris at a convention and he was very nice and fun to talk to. RIP Chris Gauthier. He will always be my favorite Mr. Smee.

‘I am truly shocked and saddened by this heartbreaking news from Chris Gauthier, it was funny and sweet. Sending all my love, prayers, condolences and compassion to each and every family member and all of his friends.’

‘What is a pirate without his first mate? My heart is broken. We will miss him very much. He was the best Smee a captain could ask for,” another person added.

‘Gone too soon… Chris Gauthier will be missed by many. Following Chris I discovered that he is passionate about everything he stands for! The kindness shown to the OUAT fandom was sweet and truly appreciated! I am very sorry for the loss of his family and friends. Fly high, Mr. Smee.

‘Chris Gauthier, you were one of a kind, my friend. Thank you for your light, your positivity, and your guidance through the years. Most importantly, thank you for all the laughter we shared. I wouldn’t be here without you.