Taylor Swift beams as she holds hands with Travis Kelce and talks to thrilled fans as they head on a romantic boat ride after the star’s Sydney Eras concert

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce looked incredibly in love on Friday night after the megastar’s first Sydney show of her Aussie Eras tour.

Taylor, 34, had the support of her NFL star boyfriend as she took the stage for the first of four shows at Accor Stadium on Friday night.

In an exclusive video obtained by Daily Mail Australia, the couple were seen holding hands as they strolled along a pier to enjoy a romantic boat ride back to the Crown after their sold-out concert.

The Shake It Off hitmaker is rumored to be staying at Crown’s presidential villa in Sydney’s Barangaroo, which normally costs A$25,000 a night.

Taylor couldn’t stop smiling as she sweetly greeted the surprised fans who witnessed her public display of affection with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

She was seen smiling as she said ‘Hello! How are you doing guys!’ while Travis also greeted the fans.

After wowing in her dazzling outfits on stage, Taylor cut a more relaxed figure in a red T-shirt, black shorts and Adidas trainers as she returned to her five-star hotel with Travis, flanked by security.

Travis was wearing the same blue printed t-shirt and shorts that he had been seen wearing while watching his girlfriend in her element on stage from a VIP box.

He smiled with pride as he and his NFL star friend Ross Travis watched the Cruel Summer hitmaker perform on Friday.

Travis was not present at his second show in Sydney on Saturday night after flying back to Las Vegas following a whirlwind visit in Australia.

The soccer star had two short days in Sydney after landing on Thursday morning to see Taylor on stage on Friday, before returning the next day.

Since returning to Los Angeles, Travis has continued his Super Bowl celebrations with his Kansas Chief teammates and they were spotted partying Saturday night.

Travis was seen drinking champagne throughout the night and at one point appeared to be having the time of his life as the DJ played Taylor’s hit Love Story.

Taylor will take to the stage for her final show in Sydney on Monday night, ending her epic sold-out Australian leg of the Eras tour.

The team’s celebrations come just two weeks after their victory in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor has reportedly provided Travis with several relationship rules, including prohibiting him from going to strip clubs and posing for photos with female fans.

He has become the center of attention amid his relationship with the pop star and she is reportedly cautious about her public image, particularly after her drunken display at the Super Bowl parade.