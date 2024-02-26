Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    News

    Producers Guild Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone is a goddess in green as Killers Of The Flower Moon star hits red carpet for second time in one day

    By

    Feb 26, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Producers Guild Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone is a goddess in green as Killers Of The Flower Moon star hits red carpet for second time in one day

    Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Theatrical Film Producer

    American fiction

    Anatomy of a fall

    Barbie

    The remains

    Flower Moon Killers

    Teacher

    oppenheimer

    Past Lives

    poor things

    The area of ​​interest

    Award for Best Producer of Animated Theatrical Films

    The boy and the heron

    Elementary

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    The Super Mario Bros. movie

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

    Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Drama

    The crown

    The diplomat

    The last of us

    The morning program

    Succession

    Danny Thomas Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Comedy

    Barry

    Bear

    jury service

    Only murders in the building

    Ted Lasso

    David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Television Series

    All the light we can’t see

    BEEF

    Daisy Jones and the Six

    fargo

    chemistry lessons

    Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Films

    Black mirror: beyond the sea

    The Last Case of Mr. Monk: A Monk Film

    quiz lady

    Reality

    Red, white and royal blue

    Award for Best Non-Fiction Television Producer

    60 minutes

    The 1619 Project

    Albert Brooks: defending my life

    Being Mary Tyler Moore

    Welcome to Wrexham

    Outstanding Television Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketches, Standup and Talk

    Carol Burnett: 90 years of laughter + love

    Chris Rock: selective outrage

    Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

    Saturday night live

    Outstanding Gaming and Competition Television Producer Award

    The amazing race

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    The squid game: the challenge

    The best chef

    The voice

    Award for Best Documentary Film Producer

    20 days in Mariupol

    american symphony

    Beyond utopia

    The disappearance of Shere Hite

    The mother of all lies

    Smoke Sauna Brotherhood

    Squaring the circle (The history of hypognosis)

    Outstanding Sports Program Award

    100 foot wave

    beckham

    Formula 1: Drive to survive

    Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

    Shaun White: The Last Race

    Outstanding Children’s Program Award

    Goosebumps

    Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

    Sesame Street

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    The corduroy rabbit

    The Outstanding Short Form Program Award

    Karaoke in a shared car: the series

    I think you should go with Tim Robinson

    The Last of Us: Inside the episode

    Only murders in the building: a killer question

    Succession: controlling the narrative

    Barbie is nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Theatrical Film Producer

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Macron seeks to rally Western leaders to bolster support for Ukraine

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Australia is one of the most taxed countries in the world. Now millions of households could be slugged with a new, world-first ‘recycling tax’

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    The last thing people needed to hear this week was what Biden thinks about ‘good sex’ but here we are anyway

    Feb 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Macron seeks to rally Western leaders to bolster support for Ukraine

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Australia is one of the most taxed countries in the world. Now millions of households could be slugged with a new, world-first ‘recycling tax’

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Producers Guild Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone is a goddess in green as Killers Of The Flower Moon star hits red carpet for second time in one day

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    The last thing people needed to hear this week was what Biden thinks about ‘good sex’ but here we are anyway

    Feb 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy