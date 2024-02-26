Producers Guild Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone is a goddess in green as Killers Of The Flower Moon star hits red carpet for second time in one day

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Theatrical Film Producer

American fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The remains

Flower Moon Killers

Teacher

oppenheimer

Past Lives

poor things

The area of ​​interest

Award for Best Producer of Animated Theatrical Films

The boy and the heron

Elementary

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Drama

The crown

The diplomat

The last of us

The morning program

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Comedy

Barry

Bear

jury service

Only murders in the building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Television Series

All the light we can’t see

BEEF

Daisy Jones and the Six

fargo

chemistry lessons

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Films

Black mirror: beyond the sea

The Last Case of Mr. Monk: A Monk Film

quiz lady

Reality

Red, white and royal blue

Award for Best Non-Fiction Television Producer

60 minutes

The 1619 Project

Albert Brooks: defending my life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Television Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketches, Standup and Talk

Carol Burnett: 90 years of laughter + love

Chris Rock: selective outrage

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday night live

Outstanding Gaming and Competition Television Producer Award

The amazing race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The squid game: the challenge

The best chef

The voice

Award for Best Documentary Film Producer

20 days in Mariupol

american symphony

Beyond utopia

The disappearance of Shere Hite

The mother of all lies

Smoke Sauna Brotherhood

Squaring the circle (The history of hypognosis)

Outstanding Sports Program Award

100 foot wave

beckham

Formula 1: Drive to survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

Shaun White: The Last Race

Outstanding Children’s Program Award

Goosebumps

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Sesame Street

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The corduroy rabbit

The Outstanding Short Form Program Award

Karaoke in a shared car: the series

I think you should go with Tim Robinson

The Last of Us: Inside the episode

Only murders in the building: a killer question

Succession: controlling the narrative