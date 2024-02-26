Producers Guild Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone is a goddess in green as Killers Of The Flower Moon star hits red carpet for second time in one day

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Theatrical Film Producer
American fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The remains
Flower Moon Killers
Teacher
oppenheimer
Past Lives
poor things
The area of interest
Award for Best Producer of Animated Theatrical Films
The boy and the heron
Elementary
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Drama
The crown
The diplomat
The last of us
The morning program
Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Comedy
Barry
Bear
jury service
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Television Series
All the light we can’t see
BEEF
Daisy Jones and the Six
fargo
chemistry lessons
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Films
Black mirror: beyond the sea
The Last Case of Mr. Monk: A Monk Film
quiz lady
Reality
Red, white and royal blue
Award for Best Non-Fiction Television Producer
60 minutes
The 1619 Project
Albert Brooks: defending my life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Television Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketches, Standup and Talk
Carol Burnett: 90 years of laughter + love
Chris Rock: selective outrage
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday night live
Outstanding Gaming and Competition Television Producer Award
The amazing race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The squid game: the challenge
The best chef
The voice
Award for Best Documentary Film Producer
20 days in Mariupol
american symphony
Beyond utopia
The disappearance of Shere Hite
The mother of all lies
Smoke Sauna Brotherhood
Squaring the circle (The history of hypognosis)
Outstanding Sports Program Award
100 foot wave
beckham
Formula 1: Drive to survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
Shaun White: The Last Race
Outstanding Children’s Program Award
Goosebumps
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Sesame Street
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The corduroy rabbit
The Outstanding Short Form Program Award
Karaoke in a shared car: the series
I think you should go with Tim Robinson
The Last of Us: Inside the episode
Only murders in the building: a killer question
Succession: controlling the narrative
