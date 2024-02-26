‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Eureka’ Actor Chris Gauthier Dies at 48

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Canadian actor Chris Gauthier, best known for his roles in Once Upon a Time, Eureka, and Smallville has died at the age of 48, representatives confirmed.

TriStar Appearances’ Chad Colvin posted tribute in a statement to Facebook on Sunday, writing that when Gauthier’s wife “reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It’s taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this.”

Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent later confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a statement, writing Gauthier passed away on Friday morning. A cause of death was not announced but his management said “he died from an unspecified short illness,” according to Deadline.

