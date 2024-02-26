Murder Suspect Escapes Medical Transport By Pepper Spraying Deputy

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

A murder suspect is on the run in Louisiana after he pepper sprayed a deputy and stole a police cruiser Sunday in what turned into a medical transport gone terribly wrong, authorities in Jefferson Parish announced.

The manhunt is for Leon Ruffin, who has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and for possessing a gun as a felon. He’d been in custody since July awaiting trial.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Ruffin was able to escape after a deputy pulled over her cruiser at a hospital because Ruffin had created “some kind of disturbance” in the back the vehicle. This prompted the deputy to exit her SUV to address Ruffin, who somehow managed to pepper spray her.

