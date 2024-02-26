Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    News

    Murder Suspect Escapes Medical Transport By Pepper Spraying Deputy

    By

    Feb 26, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Murder Suspect Escapes Medical Transport By Pepper Spraying Deputy

    Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

    A murder suspect is on the run in Louisiana after he pepper sprayed a deputy and stole a police cruiser Sunday in what turned into a medical transport gone terribly wrong, authorities in Jefferson Parish announced.

    The manhunt is for Leon Ruffin, who has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and for possessing a gun as a felon. He’d been in custody since July awaiting trial.

    Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Ruffin was able to escape after a deputy pulled over her cruiser at a hospital because Ruffin had created “some kind of disturbance” in the back the vehicle. This prompted the deputy to exit her SUV to address Ruffin, who somehow managed to pepper spray her.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mother’s heartbreaking messages after twin daughters are killed in horrific crash between Perth and Kalgoorlie

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Beyonce’s uncle dead at 77: Megastar’s mom Tina Knowles reveals Air Force veteran older brother Butch has passed away

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    John Oliver Nails the Fatal Flaw in Alabama’s IVF Ban

    Feb 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Mother’s heartbreaking messages after twin daughters are killed in horrific crash between Perth and Kalgoorlie

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Beyonce’s uncle dead at 77: Megastar’s mom Tina Knowles reveals Air Force veteran older brother Butch has passed away

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    John Oliver Nails the Fatal Flaw in Alabama’s IVF Ban

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Northwestern University orders students to ‘run, hide, fight’ over active threat on Evanston Campus

    Feb 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy