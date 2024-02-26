Northwestern University orders students to ‘run, hide, fight’ over active threat on Evanston Campus

The school posted: ‘There is an Active Threat event on the Evanston Campus. Run-hide-fight. Find suitable shelter. Doors with lock and/or barricade.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Northwestern University has ordered students to “run, hide and fight” over an active threat on its Evanston campus.

The Illinois school account X posted shortly before midnight: ‘There is an Active Threat event on the Evanston Campus. Run-hide-fight. Find suitable shelter. Close and/or lock doors. Wait for more information.’