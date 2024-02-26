Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Northwestern University orders students to ‘run, hide, fight’ over active threat on Evanston Campus

    Northwestern University orders students to ‘run, hide, fight’ over active threat on Evanston Campus

    The school posted: ‘There is an Active Threat event on the Evanston Campus. Run-hide-fight. Find suitable shelter. Doors with lock and/or barricade.

    By Ross Ibbetson for Dailymail.com

    Published: 00:05 EST, February 26, 2024 | Updated: 00:05 EST, February 26, 2024

    Northwestern University has ordered students to “run, hide and fight” over an active threat on its Evanston campus.

    The Illinois school account X posted shortly before midnight: ‘There is an Active Threat event on the Evanston Campus. Run-hide-fight. Find suitable shelter. Close and/or lock doors. Wait for more information.’

