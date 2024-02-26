Beyonce’s uncle dead at 77: Megastar’s mom Tina Knowles reveals Air Force veteran older brother Butch has passed away

<!–

Beyoncé’s uncle Butch has died at age 77.

The 42-year-old megastar’s mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that her older brother, an Air Force veteran, has passed away.

The 70-year-old matriarch shared a black-and-white military photo of her brother with a lengthy caption with her 4.1 million followers.

She wrote: ‘My beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I’ll miss him a lot! He was a career man in the Air Force.

It seemed that Butch was a man of many interests as Tina revealed that he liked to ride motorcycles as well as being a black belt in Karate.

As if the picture wasn’t enough to show off her beauty, Tina described her: “And she had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks.”

The grandmother of four described her older brother as a great storyteller and acknowledged the immediate family he left behind.

Tina concluded: ‘He had an incredible wife, Jeanette, and a devoted daughter, Dana, and two beautiful grandchildren, Yvette and Roland. He was very loved.

‘Sail on Butch[two red heart emojis] Rowland Martin (Butch) Purchase from June 1946 – February 2024 RIP’