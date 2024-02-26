Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Beyonce's uncle dead at 77: Megastar's mom Tina Knowles reveals Air Force veteran older brother Butch has passed away

    By Justin Enriquez for Dailymail.com

    Published: 00:46 EST, February 26, 2024 | Updated: 00:56 EST, February 26, 2024

    Beyoncé’s uncle Butch has died at age 77.

    The 42-year-old megastar’s mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that her older brother, an Air Force veteran, has passed away.

    The 70-year-old matriarch shared a black-and-white military photo of her brother with a lengthy caption with her 4.1 million followers.

    She wrote: ‘My beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I’ll miss him a lot! He was a career man in the Air Force.

    It seemed that Butch was a man of many interests as Tina revealed that he liked to ride motorcycles as well as being a black belt in Karate.

    Beyonce’s uncle Butch died at age 77 when her mother, Tina Knowles, made the sad announcement on Instagram on Sunday.

    Tina Knowles and Beyonce are seen at the Luar RTW Fall 2024 fashion presentation as part of New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

    As if the picture wasn’t enough to show off her beauty, Tina described her: “And she had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks.”

    The grandmother of four described her older brother as a great storyteller and acknowledged the immediate family he left behind.

    Tina concluded: ‘He had an incredible wife, Jeanette, and a devoted daughter, Dana, and two beautiful grandchildren, Yvette and Roland. He was very loved.

    ‘Sail on Butch[two red heart emojis] Rowland Martin (Butch) Purchase from June 1946 – February 2024 RIP’

