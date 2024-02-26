Star Wars star Billy Dee Williams, 86, gets candid about embracing gay rumors in the 1970s – after admitting to philandering his whole life: ‘I have been called a Closet Queen’

Star Wars star Billy Dee Williams has opened up about accepting gay rumors in the 1970s.

The 86-year-old acting legend, who admitted to being a womanizer his entire life earlier this month, had another revealing confession when he said he didn’t care if people thought he was gay during his Hollywood heyday.

He opened up about gay rumors that could have derailed his acting career. Page six on Sunday when she said: ‘I’ve been called ‘Closet Queen.’

“But I don’t pay much attention to any of that.”

Billy Dee said he always felt comfortable hanging out with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and had even been to secret gay parties in the basement of the Metropolitan Opera when he was an extra there.

The 86-year-old acting legend is seen with his son Corey Dee Williams, 64.

He explained: ‘Everything seemed very normal to me. “I was around this my whole life, so I never thought much about it.”

In 2019, Billy Dee had made headlines when he apparently came out as genderfluid after revealing in an interview with Don who uses the pronouns “himself” and “herself.”

However, days later, the Star Wars actor clarified that his statements were misinterpreted and clarified that he identifies as a heterosexual man in a subsequent interview with Undefeated.

Williams revealed that until her story went viral, she had never heard the term genderfluid and didn’t know what it meant.

—Well, the first thing I asked was last night. I said, “What the hell is genderfluid?” “That’s a whole new term,” said actor Lando Calrissian.

The story that the octogenarian was gender fluid emerged from this statement to Esquire: ‘You see, I say “himself” and “herself,” because I also see myself as both feminine and masculine. I am a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.’

In truth, Billy told The Undefeated that he was referring to men getting in touch with their “softer side” and confirmed that he identifies as a straight man.

He said: ‘There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they were divided because they had different ideas about… what’s it called? ? Awareness. Unconscious. It is collective unconsciousness.

‘But he coined a phrase which is ‘Anima animus’. And anima means that it is the feminine counterpart of the masculine self, and animus is the masculine counterpart of the feminine.’

Williams further clarified: “So, that’s what I was referring to. She was talking about men getting in touch with the feminine side of him. He wasn’t talking about sex, he wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. people should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people.’

Regarding his sexuality, the actor said: ‘No, no, no, I’m not gay, far from it. It’s not that I have anything against homosexuals. But personally? Not gay.’

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the veteran actor opened up about his infidelity.

The 86-year-old actor, who is publishing a memoir covering his nearly eight-decade career, spoke honestly and openly about being a womanizer and the role cheating has played in his life.

He said people magazine Wednesday that it all started at a young age when he grew up a hopeless romantic and said, “I’m always falling in love.”

Billy told the publication that although he struggled with school, he excelled in both art and romance, however, he really hit his stride when he starred alongside Diana Ross in a 1972 biographical drama film.

He said: ‘Lady Sings the Blues [the 1972 Billie Holliday biopic] and mahogany [1975] It really changed my whole world, as far as being a romantic figure.

Through those roles, the veteran actor became one of Hollywood’s first black heartthrobs.

Billy said, “I think I’m the first brown kid to really come in and project that kind of personality.” Which has been a lot of fun for me.”

However, because of this it has been difficult for him to maintain a monogamous relationship without infidelity.

The actor who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back explained: “I’m intrigued by strong women. Obviously that gets me in trouble.’

He has been married three times, including to Audrey Sellers from 1959 to 1963, Marlene Clark from 1968 to 1971, and Teruko Nakagami, to whom he has been married since 1972 but from whom he separated in 1993.

Billy also shares son Corey, 64, with Audrey Sellers and daughter Hanako, 51, with Teruko Nakagami.

People asked the actor how he would characterize himself as a husband, to which he responded: ‘A womanizer! I’ve been a womanizer all my life.

Billy was candid about the role infidelity had played in the failure of his three marriages and that not even fatherhood could stop him.

Through those roles, the veteran actor (pictured with Bernadette Peters in 1981) became one of Hollywood’s first black heartthrobs. Billy said, “I think I’m the first brown kid to really come in and project that kind of personality.” Which has been a lot of fun for me.’

Billy played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

He is seen as Harvey Dent in 1989’s Batman.

His memoir What Have We Here?: Portraits of A Life, covering his nearly eight-decade career, will be published on February 13.

He said, “I think I was once a good husband.” I value family.

‘When my son [Corey, 63, with Sellers] When he was born, I thought he was the greatest thing in the world. and my daughter [Hanako, 50] of my third marriage was a gift.’

Billy then sweetly commented on all of his ex-wives saying, ‘They’re all wonderful people I’ve married.’

“I’ll never know how I got into those situations.”

