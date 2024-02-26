My fiancé proposed with a Michael Hill engagement ring – but my lifetime warranty was cancelled due to a little-known rule

<!–

A mother is warning couples to double-check their engagement rings’ lifetime guarantees after a little-known rule voided her policy.

Jessica said she didn’t know that Michael Hill’s lifetime diamond guarantee is only valid as long as customers have their rings inspected every six months at a store.

The mother now has to pay for any repairs, cleaning or services performed on the ring and said the requirement should be clearer to buyers.

‘Am I the only one who just discovered that if you have Michael Hill jewelry you have to inspect it and fill out paperwork every six months?’ he asked in a video.

“If you don’t or forget to do it, your lifetime warranty simply ends and is no longer valid.”

Michael Hill’s website states that it will replace chipped, broken or missing diamonds from select settings free of charge for life under its Lifetime Diamond Guarantee.

However, there are some conditions. Customers must retain their original ring receipt, signed Michael Hill Certificate of Authenticity, and Michael Hill Diamond Guarantee.

“Please bring your diamond jewelry and diamond lifetime warranty document to your nearest store every six months for a routine inspection by one of our friendly staff,” the policy states.

“Our staff will record the details of each inspection in the warranty document and inform you of the next scheduled inspection date.”

Jessica reminded viewers to be sure to check their Michael Hill rings since she wasn’t aware of the requirement.

Michael Hill will replace chipped, broken or lost diamonds free of charge for life under its warranty. But customers must bring the ring to the store for semiannual inspections.

“My engagement ring is from there and surely that was something that should have been said,” she said.

‘Is this common knowledge? I don’t know. I feel like I should have known, but I didn’t, so now I have to wear a Pandora ring because mine had to be sent back to be fixed.’

The mother’s dilemma surprised many who said they had no idea about the rule, which is also adopted by other Australian jewellers.

Others said they had learned the rule the hard way.

“I just had a long conversation with your head office about this,” one woman said.

‘You’re kidding right?? Does this also happen in New Zealand? “Is my ring warranty over?” wrote another.

“You just reminded me that I have to take mine this week,” a third commented.

Some were confused by the policy, but Jessica explained: ‘As I understand it, you pay for a care plan (cleaning, servicing, etc.), but the warranty is included in the price of the ring and that is to fix it, if anything. goes wrong, I could be wrong. !’.

Others defended the guarantee, including a Michael Hill employee.

‘Completely normal for most diamond pieces over $899 AUD. It’s important for us to check fit etc to make sure nothing is damaged from use!’ they said.

“This was instilled in us when we brought my bridal outfit and it’s on our calendars every six months,” one customer responded.

‘The lifetime diamond guarantee goes beyond what the law guarantees to customers. Not many other jewelers will cover a lost diamond!’ Another explained.

“That’s pretty standard at most jewelry stores. Not just Michael Hill,” someone noted.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Michael Hill Australia for comment.