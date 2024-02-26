Sarah Michelle Gellar says close confidante Shannen Doherty is ‘a different person’ since days of her on-set strife with Charmed costar Alyssa Milano

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighed in on the tension between her friend Shannen Doherty and former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, praising Doherty for “sharing her truths” with the public.

The Emmy-winning actress, 46, chats with MY! News Sunday, as Doherty, 52, and Milano, 51, exchanged words in recent weeks about the circumstances behind Doherty’s 2001 departure from the WB show.

Gellar, who starred in her own hit series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, from 1997 to 2003, said “it was a difficult time” for her old friend Doherty, adding: “I was there for it.”

The Cruel Intentions star said she was proud and supportive of Doherty, who has been candid about her personal and professional battles in recent years, including her fight against stage 4 breast cancer.

“I think Shannen just wants to share her truths in general right now,” Gellar told the outlet. ‘The amazing thing about her is that, with her flaws and everything about her, she shows it all. I will support her.’

The Scooby-Doo actress added: “I know it wasn’t the easiest time, but he’s a different person now.”

Gellar, mother of two children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11, detailed how she has grown closer to the Beverly Hills, 90120 star after decades of friendship.

“Our relationship has grown because we have grown,” he said. ‘We have had experiences and life is complicated. And we have been able to live it together, so that we grow together.’

The beef between Doherty and Milano came to light when Doherty welcomed his Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs onto his podcast. Let’s be clear in December.

Combs, 50, played the role of Piper Halliwell in all 179 episodes of the series from 1998 to 2006, while Doherty played the role of Prue Halliwell in 67 episodes of the WB show Charmed from 1998 to 2001, leaving after of the third of the program. eight seasons.

On the podcast, Combs went into detail about past tensions between the series’ cast members, saying that the show’s producer, Jonathan Levin, admitted to him that Milano had told producers he would leave the show if Doherty stayed on it. .

Combs said Levin told his producers that they had been “backed into this corner” and were in an “either-or position.”

Additionally, Combs said Levin told him that Milano had documented “every time she felt uncomfortable on set” and had “threatened to sue.” [over] “a hostile work environment” in case she is the one who leaves.

Milano, photographed earlier this month in Orlando, denied playing a role in Doherty’s departure from the series Charmed in 2001.

Milano denied playing a role in Doherty’s departure from the series in an Instagram post he posted on February 3.

“I didn’t have the power to get anyone fired,” Milano said. “Once Shannen left, we had five more successful seasons and I will be forever grateful.”

Combs said in a response on Instagram earlier this month that Milano did not take full responsibility for his past actions regarding Charmed.

“I heard Alyssa say she didn’t have the power to fire anyone, which is ironic because it was really about power,” Combs said. “But let’s go with that and let me explain what she had the power to do.”

Combs said Milano “had the power to stop the process at any time.”

He added, “When the producers said okay, we’re letting Shannen go, Alyssa also had the power to say no, I don’t want that.” But she didn’t do it. She had the power to say no just as Shannen had said no. I don’t want you to replace Alyssa when you’re presented with the same option.

Doherty later issued a statement saying, “Holly and I were not bad on the podcast: my podcast, Let’s Be Clear.” In fact, we went in and removed anything that we thought would cause more drama.

‘We just told the truth because the truth really matters. “But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

Milano, Combs and Doherty seen in a promotional photo for the series, which debuted in 1998.

Rose McGowan starred in a lead role on the show after Doherty left the cast in 2001.

Doherty hinted at tensions on the set of the fantasy drama in 2001, when he said Entertainment tonight on leaving the series, “I want to work with actors who really care and who want to be there every day.”

“I don’t want to work with people who complain about their job and say they hate it or anything else.”

Rose McGowan appeared on the show in subsequent seasons and said in her 2018 book Brave: “She wasn’t going to play the role of Shannen, but she was still someone new that fans could bond with… I knew she had little chance of success. here.

She said the program “was a very stressful environment at times” and “she started having panic attacks about everything.” [she] I was pushing down.’

Doherty and Combs have remained on good terms, as they co-starred in the 2015 travel series Off the Map With Shannen & Holly.

Milan in 2021 said Entertainment tonight that she and Doherty – whom she called “a great actress” – had maintained a “cordial” relationship.

“You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of the tension we had,” he told the outlet. “I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling like I was in competition rather than being that brotherhood that the show was about. And I feel kind of guilty for my part in that.