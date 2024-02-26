Beau Lamarre-Condon: Inside the psychological tests given to police recruits as senior constable is charged over Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’ murders

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Psychometric testing involved in recruiting NSW police officers is under scrutiny after a serving police officer was charged with the double murder of Channel Ten presenter Jesse Baird and her boyfriend Luke Davies.

Psychometric tests measure the suitability of candidates for a position based on the required personality characteristics and aptitude.

They are a useful way for police recruiters to determine whether a person is mentally suitable for a role that is often stressful and involves a high degree of responsibility.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, is accused of killing the two men at Baird’s apartment in Paddington, Sydney’s inner east, last Monday before disposing of their bodies, which have not yet been found.

In the days following Lamarre-Condon’s handover at Bondi police station, there was widespread discussion on social media about the background or psychological testing he had undergone when he joined the force in 2019.

Many commentators noted that before joining the police, Lamarre-Condon was known as a “celebrity hunter” who pursued Hollywood stars during their visits to Australia, with some wondering whether this should have excluded him from recruitment.

All applicants applying to join the New South Wales Police must complete a seven-stage process that helps recruiters determine how suitable they are for a career in policing.

Psychometric testing involved in recruiting NSW police officers is under scrutiny after a senior serving officer was charged with the double murder of Channel Ten presenter Jesse Baird (left) and her boyfriend Luke Davies (right).

This includes a psychometric evaluation that assesses your psychological state.

The test involves a comprehensive personality test that uses 51 scales to measure a person’s level of aggression, stress, self-doubt, and suicidality.

Former Victoria Police homicide detective Charlie Bezzina, who worked on some of the state’s most high-profile cases, told Daily Mail Australia that applicants from both states must undergo psychological testing, which has become more rigorous in recent years.

Bezzina said the process involves “sitting in front of a computer and answering about 600 questions” before an in-person interview with a psychologist.

He claimed this computer test had since been “reduced to about 300 questions” in a bid to attract more recruits in Victoria.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28 (pictured), is accused of killing the two men last Monday before disposing of their bodies, which have not yet been found. In the days following Lamarre-Condon’s surrender, there was widespread discussion on social media about the background or psychological testing he had undergone when he joined the force in 2019.

Bezzina said that after analyzing those initial responses, police officers are not subjected to any additional psychological evaluation unless they are involved in a “critical incident,” such as a shooting or high-speed chase.

Peter Moroney completed this test when he joined the New South Wales Police almost 20 years ago.

He said part of the process is designed to screen for any mental health issues.

“It is mandatory, as part of recruitment, to take a psychometric test,” Moroney told Daily Mail Australia.

“If any abnormalities are detected, they will be referred to a third party, such as a psychiatrist, for review.”

According to Moroney, no one with identified mental health issues makes it through the hiring process without being evaluated by someone else.

He said it’s common for officers to develop mental health issues on the job; however, there are no requirements to participate in routine mental health check-ups.

Moroney went on to explain that psychological tests are often not redone until an officer applies for a more specialized position, meaning an officer can go years without a proper reevaluation.

Investigations into the alleged murder of Baird and Davies are ongoing.

Lamarre-Condon has not requested bail and will remain in protective custody.