The BRIT Awards reveal first WINNER ahead of star-studded ceremony where Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue will perform

    Chase and Status “couldn’t be prouder” after being announced as the winners of the BRIT Producer of the Year Award for 2024.

    It was previously confirmed that the drum and bass duo, consisting of Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status), would collaborate with singer Becky Hill in a “celebration” of the genre at Saturday’s ceremony.

    Ahead of the BRITs, where they are also competing for Group of the Year, it was announced that the pair will also receive the special award in recognition of their contributions to dance music.

    The duo said: “We couldn’t be prouder – we’ve been flying the flag for British music for a long time, we’re so proud of all the music that’s come out of the UK.”

    “As producers and as a creative duo, I think we’re probably in one of the best places we’ve ever been.”

    Chase and Status ‘couldn’t be prouder’ after being announced as BRIT Producer of the Year Award winners for 2024

    Damian Christian, CEO and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) and Chair of the BRIT Committee 2024 added: “For two decades, Chase and Status have been at the heart of UK dance music.

    ‘As one of the most prolific and prolific groups out there, it’s no surprise that they’re still at the top of their game. After an incredible 2023, Chase and Status deserve to be crowned Producers of the Year.

    “Congratulations to Saul and Will. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us on Saturday night.”

    Over the past 15 years, the prolific pair have produced for artists such as CASISDEAD, Goddard, Luude, Becky Hill Bugzy Malone, Paloma Faith and Venbee, Rihanna, Kano, Rita Ora, Tinie Tempah, Example, Plan B, Kurupt FM and Pip. Millet.

    Previous winners of the Producer of the Year award, which is selected by a panel of experts, include David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Steve Mac.

    Furthermore, Kylie Minogue will be honored with the Global Icon award, in addition to performing at the ceremony.

    Tate McRae has been confirmed as the eighth and final BRIT Awards performer with Mastercard.

    The star-studded party will also see Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding perform together for the first time.

    The superstar DJ and pop star are expected to perform their mega hit ‘Miracle’ at the awards ceremony at The O2 stadium in London on March 2.

    Calvin said: ‘I can’t wait to see a VERY SPECIAL performance with Ellie!’

    The pair previously collaborated on dance-pop anthems ‘I Need Your Love’ in 2012 and ‘Outside’ in 2014.

    The line-up also includes Nigerian Afrowave superstar Rema, Jungle, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and RAYE.

    Jungle and Rema join already announced artists RAYE and Kylie Minogue

    Ahead of the awards, presenting trio Maya Jama (left), Clara Amfo (right) and Roman Kemp (centre) were photographed with the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

    Nominees include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred Again…, Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE , The Rolling Stones. , SZA, Taylor Swift and Young Parents.

    Ahead of the awards, presenting trio Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp were photographed with the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

    Maya, Clara and Roman have fronted some of the UK’s biggest and most loved TV and radio shows and interviewed the biggest names in music and entertainment.

    Together, they hosted the BRITs red carpet show for ITV2 last year, and will now take center stage on the BRITs main show this March to guide viewers watching at home and those in the stadium through award presentations.

    The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30pm on 2 March on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

    BRIT AWARDS 2024 – THE COMPLETE NOMINATIONS

    THE SONG OF THE YEAR

    Calvin Harris – Miracle

    Casso x RAYE – Prada

    Central Cee – Let it go

    Dave – sprinter

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

    J Hus – Who told you?

    Kenya Grace – Strangers

    Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best

    Pink Panther – The boy is a liar

    RAYE – Escapism

    Rudimental – Dancing is healing

    Stormzy – Firebae

    Change nightclub – React

    Venebee – Messy in the Sky

    BEST NEW ARTIST

    mahalia

    Olivia Dean

    Pink Panther

    RAY

    Yuseff Dayes

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Arlo Parks

    Central EEC

    David

    Dua Lipa

    Fred again…

    J Hus

    Jessie Ware

    little simz

    Olivia Dean

    RAY

    GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blur

    Persecution and status

    Headie Uno and K-Trap

    Jungle

    young fathers

    INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blink 182

    boygenius

    foo fighters

    gabriels

    Paramore

    DANCE ACT

    Barry can’t swim

    becky hill

    Calvin Harris

    Fred again…

    Romy
    R&B Law

    Cleo Sol

    jorja smith

    mahalia

    RAY

    sault

    ALTERNATIVE ROCK

    Blur

    Bring me The Horizon

    The Rolling Stones

    young fathers

    Yusseff Dayes

    HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

    CASSIDEAD

    Central EEC

    David

    J Hus

    little simz

    POP ACT

    Calvin Harris

    Charli XCX

    Dua Lipa

    Olivia Dean

    RAY

    INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

    asake

    burned boy

    Carolina Polachek

    CMAT

    Minogue Kylie

    King’s wool

    Miley Cyrus

    Olivia Rodrigo

    SZA

    Taylor Swift

    INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

    Billie Eilish – What was I made for?

    David Kushner – Daylight

    Doja Cat – Paint the town red

    Jazzy – Giving me

    Libyanca – People

    Coach Meghan – Made you look

    Miley Cyrus – Flowers

    Noah Kahan – Stick Season

    Oliver Tree – I miss you

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    Peggy Gou – Says like

    Rema – Calm down

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Tate McRae – Greedy –

    Tyla – Water

    ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    Blur – the ballad of darren

    J Hus – Beautiful

    Little Simz – No thanks

    RAYE – My 21st century blues

    Young Parents – Heavy Heavy

    RISING BRITISH STAR

    Caity Baser

    Sekou Island

    The Last Supper (winner)

