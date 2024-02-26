The BRIT Awards reveal first WINNER ahead of star-studded ceremony where Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue will perform

Chase and Status “couldn’t be prouder” after being announced as the winners of the BRIT Producer of the Year Award for 2024.
It was previously confirmed that the drum and bass duo, consisting of Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status), would collaborate with singer Becky Hill in a “celebration” of the genre at Saturday’s ceremony.
Ahead of the BRITs, where they are also competing for Group of the Year, it was announced that the pair will also receive the special award in recognition of their contributions to dance music.
The duo said: “We couldn’t be prouder – we’ve been flying the flag for British music for a long time, we’re so proud of all the music that’s come out of the UK.”
“As producers and as a creative duo, I think we’re probably in one of the best places we’ve ever been.”
Damian Christian, CEO and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) and Chair of the BRIT Committee 2024 added: “For two decades, Chase and Status have been at the heart of UK dance music.
‘As one of the most prolific and prolific groups out there, it’s no surprise that they’re still at the top of their game. After an incredible 2023, Chase and Status deserve to be crowned Producers of the Year.
“Congratulations to Saul and Will. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us on Saturday night.”
Over the past 15 years, the prolific pair have produced for artists such as CASISDEAD, Goddard, Luude, Becky Hill Bugzy Malone, Paloma Faith and Venbee, Rihanna, Kano, Rita Ora, Tinie Tempah, Example, Plan B, Kurupt FM and Pip. Millet.
Previous winners of the Producer of the Year award, which is selected by a panel of experts, include David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Steve Mac.
Furthermore, Kylie Minogue will be honored with the Global Icon award, in addition to performing at the ceremony.
Tate McRae has been confirmed as the eighth and final BRIT Awards performer with Mastercard.
The star-studded party will also see Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding perform together for the first time.
The superstar DJ and pop star are expected to perform their mega hit ‘Miracle’ at the awards ceremony at The O2 stadium in London on March 2.
Calvin said: ‘I can’t wait to see a VERY SPECIAL performance with Ellie!’
The pair previously collaborated on dance-pop anthems ‘I Need Your Love’ in 2012 and ‘Outside’ in 2014.
The line-up also includes Nigerian Afrowave superstar Rema, Jungle, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and RAYE.
Jungle and Rema join already announced artists RAYE and Kylie Minogue
Ahead of the awards, presenting trio Maya Jama (left), Clara Amfo (right) and Roman Kemp (centre) were photographed with the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.
Nominees include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred Again…, Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE , The Rolling Stones. , SZA, Taylor Swift and Young Parents.
Ahead of the awards, presenting trio Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp were photographed with the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.
Maya, Clara and Roman have fronted some of the UK’s biggest and most loved TV and radio shows and interviewed the biggest names in music and entertainment.
Together, they hosted the BRITs red carpet show for ITV2 last year, and will now take center stage on the BRITs main show this March to guide viewers watching at home and those in the stadium through award presentations.
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30pm on 2 March on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.
BRIT AWARDS 2024 – THE COMPLETE NOMINATIONS
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
Calvin Harris – Miracle
Casso x RAYE – Prada
Central Cee – Let it go
Dave – sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who told you?
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best
Pink Panther – The boy is a liar
RAYE – Escapism
Rudimental – Dancing is healing
Stormzy – Firebae
Change nightclub – React
Venebee – Messy in the Sky
BEST NEW ARTIST
mahalia
Olivia Dean
Pink Panther
RAY
Yuseff Dayes
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks
Central EEC
David
Dua Lipa
Fred again…
J Hus
Jessie Ware
little simz
Olivia Dean
RAY
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blur
Persecution and status
Headie Uno and K-Trap
Jungle
young fathers
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blink 182
boygenius
foo fighters
gabriels
Paramore
DANCE ACT
Barry can’t swim
becky hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again…
Romy
R&B Law
Cleo Sol
jorja smith
mahalia
RAY
sault
ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Blur
Bring me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
young fathers
Yusseff Dayes
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
CASSIDEAD
Central EEC
David
J Hus
little simz
POP ACT
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAY
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
asake
burned boy
Carolina Polachek
CMAT
Minogue Kylie
King’s wool
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – What was I made for?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the town red
Jazzy – Giving me
Libyanca – People
Coach Meghan – Made you look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree – I miss you
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – Says like
Rema – Calm down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy –
Tyla – Water
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blur – the ballad of darren
J Hus – Beautiful
Little Simz – No thanks
RAYE – My 21st century blues
Young Parents – Heavy Heavy
RISING BRITISH STAR
Caity Baser
Sekou Island
The Last Supper (winner)