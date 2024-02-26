Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    GOP Sen. Rick Scott Is Uniquely Unpopular in Florida. Can Dems Capitalize?

    It’s no secret that Florida Democrats hate Sen. Rick Scott. What’s less known is that many Republicans feel the same way.

    To his detractors, Scott is a big-money, anti-abortion villain trying to sunset Social Security and topple the old guard GOP. But as Democrats try to mount a Senate campaign against Scott this year, both Republicans and Democrats are about to find out whether candidate quality matters anymore in a state that was once considered the swingiest in the nation.

    It very well might not.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

