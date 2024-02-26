GOP Sen. Rick Scott Is Uniquely Unpopular in Florida. Can Dems Capitalize?

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Florida Democrats hate Sen. Rick Scott. What’s less known is that many Republicans feel the same way.

To his detractors, Scott is a big-money, anti-abortion villain trying to sunset Social Security and topple the old guard GOP. But as Democrats try to mount a Senate campaign against Scott this year, both Republicans and Democrats are about to find out whether candidate quality matters anymore in a state that was once considered the swingiest in the nation.

It very well might not.

