AJ and Curtis Pritchard claim Hollyoaks bosses should thank them for their ‘GCSE quality’ acting skills and they want to RETURN to the soap… as they lift the lid on widely-panned cameo in Straight To The Comments!

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have reflected on their widely criticized Hollyoaks cameo, admitting their performance was of “GSCE quality” but claiming show bosses should thank them for their contribution.

The Strictly pro star, 28, and Love Island star, 29, went viral when they appeared on the Channel 4 soap in 2021, but insisted they had no regrets when speaking about the incident. on comedy podcast, Straight to the comments!, encompassing the hilarity and uniqueness of the MailOnline comments section with the celebrities in question.

Speaking to hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, the brothers were asked how the cameo came about, and AJ admitted it was a “really strange scenario” because they filmed the scenes during Covid times.

Curtis added: “They just said there’s a dancing role in Hollyoaks and we need someone to come and steal Trish’s.” [Denise Welch] dance school, basically.

However, they were not prepared for the fast pace that filming would be and were thrown into the abyss when the scene was changed just before filming began.

AJ explained: ‘II’ve never been on a soap and actually watched Hollyoaks when I was younger. I had never understood that Soap stories changed so quickly. I understand now.

“We went on, we had a whole script that we had learned…then they said, ‘Okay, let’s change every scene.’ I thought, how can you have a storybook that changes fluidly as you move? It was hilarious. I loved.’

Curtis then chimed in, “but our performance in that regard was of GCSE grade quality… In the end, we were thrown into the abyss, it’s that bad.”

AJ confirmed that the pair had no formal acting training before the cameo, and host Archie joked that the scenes were “so bad they were good” while discussing the viral reaction to their appearance.

Curtis then reflected: “The show said Hollyoaks got more press than ever before.

“We said, ‘Well, thank you. You can get us back whenever you want. “You haven’t killed us.”

Despite being criticized by viewers, the brothers did not lose their love of acting and starred together in a pantomime production of Cinderella the following year.

This inspired Curtis to take acting more seriously, and he previously told MailOnline: ‘Since Hollyoaks I’ve really fallen in love with acting.

‘I love being able to create a character on stage now, or maybe in a movie or TV show. So I’d like to pursue that a little bit more as well.”

With dreams of calling Hollywood, the former Dancing with the Stars Ireland pro revealed he was taking weekly acting classes in a bid to hone his craft.

Despite being criticized by viewers, the brothers did not lose their love of acting and starred in a pantomime together, with Curtis even taking formal acting lessons (pictured in 2023).

Elsewhere during the chat, Curtis opened up about unseen moments on Love Island while reflecting on his stints on reality TV (pictured from the show with Amy Hart).

