    Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed for Making NSFW Gesture at Saudi Soccer Fans

    Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed for Making NSFW Gesture at Saudi Soccer Fans

    Yazeed Aldhawaihi/Reuters

    Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with an angry backlash in Saudi Arabia after he appeared to make an extremely lewd gesture at the supporters of his team’s rivals on Sunday.

    The 39-year-old scored the opener for Al-Nassr in their 3-2 win over their Saudi Pro League competitors Al-Shabab. After the game, Ronaldo seemed to gloat to the Al-Shabab fans by cupping his ear and then making a pumping gesture in his groin area.

    Although the moment wasn’t captured on television cameras, videos from witnesses circulated on social media. Chants of “Messi”—referring to Ronaldo’s Argentinian archrival—can be heard in the background.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

