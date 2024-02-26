Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Harvard's Antisemitism Task Force Co-Chair Resigns After a Month in Charge

    Harvard's Antisemitism Task Force Co-Chair Resigns After a Month in Charge

    The co-chair of a Harvard University task force dedicated to combating antisemitism has resigned after just a month in the role, the Ivy League school has announced.

    Harvard’s interim president, Alan Garber, launched the task force in January after the resignation of his predecessor, Claudine Gay, amid a furious backlash to answers she gave at a congressional hearing about on-campus antisemitism. Professor Raffaella Sadun, who had been at the helm of the task force for roughly five weeks, is now being replaced, the university announced Sunday.

    “Professor Sadun has expressed her desire to refocus her efforts on her research, teaching, and administrative responsibilities at HBS [Harvard Business School],” Garber said in a statement. He added that he is “extremely appreciative” of Sadun’s efforts in recent weeks. “Her insights and passion for this work have helped shape the mandate for the task force and how it can best productively advance the important work ahead,” he added. “She has advanced our efforts to be a stronger, more inclusive Harvard and for that we owe her our deep thanks.”

