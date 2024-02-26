Runaway high speed ‘ghost train’ travels 43 miles without a driver thundering through stations at 62mph

<!–

An investigation has been launched in India after a freight train traveled more than 70 kilometers (43 miles) at speeds of nearly 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) without a driver.

A video on social media, taken by a bystander, shows the runaway freight train speeding through a station.

Even though the railroads confirmed that the train stopped and no one was injured, the shocking video raised safety concerns.

It ran driverless from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

It was a 53-car train carrying crushed stone, and reports claim a crisis was averted after officials placed wooden blocks on the track in front of it, which helped slow it down.

Once they were rescued from the runaway train, officials also closed all railway crossings in their path.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) revealed that the incident allegedly took place between 7:25 am and 9 am local time.

The ghost train passed five stations at a speed of almost 100 kilometers per hour, before finally stopping at Uchi Bassi.

Authorities explained that the driver had stopped the train at the Pathankot station, where there was supposed to be a crew change.

However, when the driver and his assistant left the train, the handbrake was not applied, so it began to move down the sloping track. NDTV reports.

The Indian media outlet also revealed that Officials are trying to identify any security flaws to prevent this from happening again.

They said: “The exact reason for the incident has not yet been determined.”

One of the videos of the incident was reposted by account X (formerly Twitter). @gunsnrosesgirl3and has accumulated more than 100,000 views.

Someone responded: “Oh thank god everyone is safe,” and a second added: “I hope no one got hurt.”

Another shocked user asked: ‘How did they stop THAT?’

In 2018, a similar case occurred when another runaway train in India, carrying around 1,000 terrified passengers, began spinning backwards for more than six miles after separating from its engine.

The train was made up of 22 carriages and could be seen speeding down through a station in the town of Titlagarh, Balangir district, Odisha state in eastern India.

It only stopped when brave railway staff used stones to block the track, according to local media.

Surprisingly, no one was injured in the shocking incident.

However, just last year, 288 people were killed and 900 injured in India after the world’s deadliest rail disaster in two decades.

Two passenger trains collided in Balasore, Odisha, Eastern India, in June 2023, causing crowded carriages to derail.