Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint, 8, is ‘living the absolute dream’ as the star offspring plays for an ‘All Star’ basketball team and acts as Lionel Messi’s mascot in space of 48 hours

Kim Kardashian shed light on her children’s love of sports over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 43, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that her eight-year-old son Saint, who she shares with ex Kanye West, had been chosen for “the All Star Team” and gushed that “he played very well.” .

In another nod to Saint’s passion for the sport, the following day he shared a clip of Saint acting as a mascot for soccer legend Lionel Messi.

While the LA Galaxy played against Messi’s team, Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, Saint entered the field with the soccer legend, in the ritual of soccer matches in which children accompany the players to the speech.

Kim, who is also mother to Chicago’s North, 10, five, and her youngest son Psalm, four, with Kanye, admitted her son is “living the absolute dream” with his sporting results.

He could not hide his pride in his son’s triumph.

At Saturday’s basketball game, Kim proudly shared a video of the game and wrote: ‘Saint made the All Star team. They won and he played very well.’

His excellent weekend of sporting fun continued the next day, with his appearance at the soccer match alongside Messi.

After the Inter Miami game, Kim shared the sweet video with her 75.1 million followers on Twitter and wrote the caption: “San walking Messi on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!! ‘He’s living the absolute dream!’

Kim has made no secret of Saint’s passion for the sport, with the star calling herself a “soccer mom” in December. She shared a snap of her dinner at PF Chang’s, showing eight Saint football cards placed on the table.

“What dinner is like as a soccer mom,” she captioned the photo. Among the collectibles was a Topps Merlin Chrome UEFA Ageless Alchemy 2022-23 card, featuring former Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos.

Kim has often been photographed attending her son’s games, and even took her ‘soccer-obsessed’ son to several professional games last year.

While at PF Chang’s, Kim also shared her fortune cookie that read, “The day is coming when you will share your talent with the world,” to which she hilariously responded, “Finally.”

For his eighth birthday, Saint celebrated his birthday with a soccer-themed party, with his cake shaped like a giant-sized soccer ball. Kim transformed the backyard of her $60 million mansion into a soccer player’s paradise.

Saint and his friends ran around the backyard, which was filled with several bounce houses, as well as facilities that helped them work on their soccer skills, such as kicking and scoring goals.

All party guests also received a unique gift: a white Adidas soccer jersey with “Best in the West” on the front and Saint’s name and number eight on the back.

Saint also paid tribute to his sporting hero Neymar on his birthday by getting a new hairstyle to imitate one of his favorite players.

In October, the youngster had his curls chopped into Neymar’s signature mohawk before dressing up as a ‘zombie’ version of the Brazilian player for Halloween.

Taking things a step further this month, Saint dyed the top portion of his locks bright blonde to mimic the footballer’s signature style.