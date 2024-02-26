RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to Step Aside as Trump Takes Back Control of GOP

Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The under-fire chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, has announced her intention to step down to allow Donald Trump to install a new party leader once he is confirmed as the GOP presidential nominee.

McDaniel said she would step aside on Friday March 8, three days after a slew of Super Tuesday primaries which are expected to seal Trump’s nomination.

Appointed to the post in 2017 soon after Trump entered the White House, McDaniel, 50, has become a lightning rod for MAGA frustrations despite being seen as a competent fundraiser. She is the niece of Trump-foe and former GOP nominee Mitt Romney.

