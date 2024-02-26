Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair next week

Ronna McDaniel announced Monday she will step down from her role as Republican National Committee chair on March 8, days after Super Tuesday, following Donald Trump’s endorsement of a new RNC leader.

McDaniel’s departure comes as Trump has criticized the RNC for its decision to hold primary debates, which he refused to appear in, and has said the committee should be more focused on voter integrity issues. Trump earlier this month said he expected “changes” at the RNC.

“I have decided to step aside at our spring training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a chair of their choosing,” McDaniel said in a statement. “The R.N.C. has historically undergone change once we have a nominee, and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition. I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November.”

After a nearly two-hour meeting at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month with McDaniel, Trump posted on social media that McDaniel was a “friend” but that he would be “making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary” on “RNC growth.”

RNC co-chair Drew McKissick also announced Monday his plans to resign from the organization at the spring training meeting on March 8.

Trump has supported North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to succeed McDaniel as the leader of the RNC and Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, to replace McKissick.

McDaniel was elected as chair in 2017 and was the second woman to lead the RNC. She previously was chair of the Republican Party in Michigan.