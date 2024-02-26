Taylor Swift’s heartwarming words to her Sydney fans as the global superstar wraps the Australian leg of her Eras Tour

<!–

Taylor Swift has wrapped up her Sydney concert series.

The American pop superstar completed the last of his four concerts at the Accor Stadium on Monday night.

She sent the crowd off with some very warm words, leaving the audience clapping with joy.

‘Looking at this crowd, the biggest crowd we’ve had in our four shows here!’ he told his fans.

The Eras Tour has seen more than 600,000 people attend the Australian leg.

A record 96,000 fans attended each of their three nights in Melbourne and another 83,000 Swifties attended each of their four Sydney shows.

It comes after fans shared their anger after learning dozens of tickets were given away to the pop star’s concerts in Sydney.

Tickets, many of them for prime seats, were handed out at the Accor Stadium minutes before, and even during the show, to hopeful fans waiting outside.

Some were given away by Taylor Nation, a fan group known for giving away concert tickets to missed Swifties, but some are believed to have been given away by venue staff and even members of the pop star’s entourage.

Video circulating online shows members of Taylor Nation surrounded by hopeful fans this weekend as they hand out free tickets.

Several told stories of how mysterious men in black shirts approached them outside the venue and gave them tickets for good seats.

Other fans discovered that tickets were available for purchase shortly before and even during the concert via Ticketek’s original lounge link, despite being sold out on Ticketek’s main website.