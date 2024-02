<!–

Former pitcher José De León, who spent 13 years in the major leagues, died Sunday at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer.

The right-hander played for the Pirates, White Sox, Cardinals and Phillies and led the National League in strikeouts in 1989.

DeLeon’s baseball career began in Pittsburgh in 1983 and ended with the Montreal Expos in 1995.

