In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jews make up 15 percent of the population and enjoy a special status. They do not pay certain taxes and are exempt from military service, a privilege that has been questioned by some politicians since the war against Hamas erupted. But following the October 7 attacks, thousands of young ultra-Orthodox men have come forward to volunteer in the armed forces, even if their families don’t always support them in this endeavour. Our team on the ground reports.

Post navigation