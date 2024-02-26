U.S. Airman Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Gaza Protest

Mandel Ngan/Getty

Police have confirmed the death of an active-duty airman who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., in a protest against the “genocide” in Gaza.

Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old based in San Antonio, Texas, walked up to the embassy building on Sunday afternoon in combat uniform, carrying a flask of inflammable liquid and a selfie stick with which he livestreamed his actions.

“My name is Aaron Bushnell,” he said. “I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide.

