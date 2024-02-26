TOWIE’s Amber Turner sends temperatures soaring in skimpy bikinis as she takes a break from filming to soak up the sun in Bali

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amber Turner sent temperatures soaring as she sunbathed in a tiny black bikini on Monday.

The reality star, 30, looked incredible in the two-piece suit as she took a break from filming the ITVBe show to work on her tan.

She shielded herself from the sun behind a pair of stylish sunglasses and accessorized with a gold necklace for the sizzling Instagram photo.

Amber later donned a striking green bikini while posing for a video in her hotel room.

She showed off her peachy butt in a thong as she walked away from the camera.

Amber Turner sent temperatures soaring as she sunbathed in a tiny black bikini on Monday.

The reality star, 30, looked incredible in the two-piece suit as she took a break from filming the ITVBe show to work on her tan.

Leaving her long blonde tresses loose, Amber looked in high spirits as she smiled while showing off her amazing figure in a swimsuit.

While heading to dinner, Amber turned heads as she dressed in a daring yellow maxi dress that featured a daring thigh-high slit.

She stayed comfortable in a pair of white sandals and carried her belongings in a matching bag.

The TV personality accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings as she posed up a storm for a mirror selfie.

Their latest snaps come after it was claimed Amber’s ex Dan Edgar had a holiday fling with Ella Rae Wise during the TOWIE cast’s trip to Bali.

Dan, 33, and Ella Rae, 23, were seen looking loved up before sharing a kiss on the sun lounger.

Getting closer, the two took a cheeky selfie before Ella planted a kiss on Dan’s cheek.

The couple also appeared to make a ‘pinky promise’ before grabbing drinks as they enjoyed their fun date at a beach bar.

Amber showed off her amazing figure in an eye-catching green bikini as she posed for an Instagram video in her hotel room.

Amber added a low-slung green sarong with a thigh-high ruffled slit to her beach look.

A source told The Sun: ‘Dan and Ella have become closer during the trip with their friends.

‘She’s always had feelings for Dan and the cast could sense there was chemistry between them.

‘On a night out with the rest of the cast, Dan and Ella kissed and have spent time together ever since. The adventure will cause great drama and confrontations between the group.

Dan was previously in a long-term relationship with Amber until the couple split in May last year.

The up-and-down couple seemed to be calming down after they moved in together and bought their dog Oliver, however, they were both facing the brunt of cheating rumors.

Amber herself never admitted any wrongdoing, however, there were also rumors that Dan had gotten close to Ella while she was with Amber.

In December, ITV announced that TOWIE would launch two series in 2024.

Fans are in luck as TOWIE original Lauren Goodger, 37, previously announced she would be returning to the show after an 11-year absence.

While heading to dinner, Amber turned heads as she dressed in a daring yellow cut-out maxi dress that featured a daring thigh-high slit.