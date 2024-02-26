‘Alcohol-Induced Dementia’ and More Bombshells From Wendy Williams Doc

Michael Tran / Getty

Last Friday, after a New York appellate judge ruled that the Lifetime network could proceed with its plans to air the two part-documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, the series aired its episodes on Saturday and Sunday, revealing a portrait of longtime iconic TV host Wendy Williams struggling mightily with what her adult son Kevin Hunter Jr. referred to as “alcohol-induced dementia.”

“[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain,” Hunter Jr. clarified in Sunday’s episode. “So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

Last week, Williams’ team revealed a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and language disorder aphasia in an attempt to “correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

